Elisa Oyj: CalcuQuote and Banyan.eco Partner to Simplify Product Carbon Footprint Measurement for Electronics Manufacturers

HELSINKI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CalcuQuote has partnered with Banyan.eco to transform sustainability in the electronics manufacturing industry by bringing instant, AI-powered, and cost-efficient product carbon footprint measurement directly to supply chain workflows. This collaboration enables manufacturers to turn sustainability efforts into a competitive advantage -- providing high-quality, audit-ready product carbon footprints instantly and affordably. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers can now offer new, value-added services to their Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) customers, allowing both to make greener decisions, meet compliance requirements, and drive industry-wide sustainability efforts at scale.

Sustainability is becoming a top priority for electronics manufacturers -- driven by industry pioneers, global regulations, and customer expectations. To meet these demands, electronics manufacturers need to track emissions at every stage of the supply chain, from raw materials and transportation to manufacturing, packaging, and end-of-life treatment. However, without efficient tools, carbon footprint measurement can be time-consuming, costly, and dependent on outdated industry averages.

With Banyan.eco's AI-driven automation, CalcuQuote customers can reduce carbon footprint calculation time from months to just minutes while ensuring greater accuracy and full auditability.

Through this collaboration, CalcuQuote and Banyan.eco eliminate the barriers to carbon tracking, making it easy and more accessible for electronics manufacturers to:

Reduce Costs - Achieve cost-efficient carbon reporting compared to manual tracking methods.

- Achieve cost-efficient carbon reporting compared to manual tracking methods. Ensure Compliance - Generate audit-ready, traceable carbon data for ESG goals, Scope 3 reporting, eco-design and digital product passport regulation.

- Generate audit-ready, traceable carbon data for ESG goals, Scope 3 reporting, eco-design and digital product passport regulation. Speed Up Carbon Footprint Analysis - Lead with speed by obtaining accurate product carbon impact insights in minutes instead of months.

- Lead with speed by obtaining accurate product carbon impact insights in minutes instead of months. Streamline Supply Chain Decisions - Integrate sustainability insights into sourcing and procurement for better decision-making.

- Integrate sustainability insights into sourcing and procurement for better decision-making. Stay Ahead - Future-proof operations with eco-design competitiveness and regulatory preparedness by measuring, predicting, and reducing product emissions.

"As part of Elisa IndustrIQ, CalcuQuote shares Elisa's mission of a sustainable future through digitalisation. By integrating Banyan.eco's AI-driven carbon footprint solution into existing supply chain processes, we enable electronics manufacturers to achieve greater efficiency and sustainability in a cost- and time-efficient way. Together, we are empowering businesses to make greener decisions and contribute to a more sustainable world," said David Sharp, CEO of CalcuQuote.

" With over 300 electronics industry customers, CalcuQuote drives supply chain automation with innovative solutions. We are pleased to collaborate with them to extend this digitalization to product carbon footprint calculations, making it accessible at scale." said Francis D'Souza, CEO and Founder of Banyan.eco.

Free AI-Powered Carbon Footprint Analysis available

To help electronics manufacturers take the next step in data-driven sustainability, CalcuQuote is offering a free product carbon footprint report. They can simply upload their Bill of Materials (BOM) and receive a personalized AI-driven analysis of their product's carbon impact.

Get your free carbon footprint report today: https://www.calcuquote.com/measure-carbon-footprint

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisa.fi, tel. +358 50 305 1605

About CalcuQuote

CalcuQuote provides software solutions that optimize supply chain operations across sourcing, purchasing, quoting, and supplier collaboration, serving as a strategic partner to EMS companies, OEMs, and component suppliers. The CQ platform offers access to real-time supply data and seamless API integrations, ensuring end-to-end management that significantly improves the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of supply chain processes. Founded in 2014, CalcuQuote serves hundreds of companies worldwide and has established its platform as an indispensable system for the future of the electronics industry. CalcuQuote is an Elisa IndustrIQ company, a part of Elisa Corporation. https://www.calcuquote.com/

About Banyan.eco

Banyan.eco is the world's first sustainable design platform for electronics. By mutualizing industry intelligence and leveraging AI, Banyan.eco generates end to end environmental data visibility and transparency in electronics supply chains. This transparency enables companies across the sector including OEMs, manufacturers and intermediate component suppliers to design more sustainable products and processes using a cradle-to-grave approach. As a trusted partner to electronics companies, Banyan.eco helps reduce environmental footprints, gain a competitive advantage through sustainable design, and ensure seamless regulatory compliance. https://banyan.eco/

