AS LHV Group: LHV Group 2024 Audited Annual Report and Dividend Proposal

The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group (hereinafter: LHV Group) approved the 2024 audited annual report and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting for approval. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 11 February, there are no differences in the audited financial results. The 2024 consolidated annual report of LHV Group is attached to this notice and will be made available on the LHV Group investor page at https://investor.lhv.ee/aruanded/aastaaruanded.

LHV Group generated consolidated revenue of 338.3 million euros (+11%) in 2024. Of the revenue, net interest income accounted for 273.3 million euros (+8%), and net fee and commission income 60.3 million euros (+24%). The expenses of the consolidation group in 2024 amounted to 146.9 million euros (+14%). The consolidated net profit of LHV Group in 2024 amounted to 150.3 million euros, i.e., 7% more than in 2023. LHV Group's annual cost/income ratio was a good 43.4% and return on equity 24.5%. Ordinary earnings per share in 2024 amounted to 0.46 euros and diluted earnings per share to 0.45 euros.

As at the end of 2024, the consolidated assets of LHV Group stood at 8.74 billion euros, growing by 23%, i.e., 1.64 billion euros over the year. The Group's consolidated deposits grew by 21% over the year to 6.91 billion euros. The Group's consolidated loan portfolio increased to 4.55 billion euros, i.e., 28% in 2024. The aggregate volume of funds managed by LHV increased by 3% over the year, to 1.56 billion euros. The number of payments processed in relation to clients who are financial intermediaries reached 74.8 million payments (+51%) in 2024.

The number of LHV Pank clients increased to 455 thousand in 2024. Over the year, the number of bank clients increased by 38,000, i.e., more than 9%. As at the end of the year, the number of active II pillar pension clients at LHV stood at 114,000 (-8%), and 170,000 clients had taken out insurance with LHV Kindlustus (+6%).

Among the subsidiaries, in 2024, AS LHV Pank earned a net profit of 140.5 million euros (141.4 million euros in 2023), UK Bank Limited 5.8 million euros (5.3 million euros in 2023), AS LHV Varahaldus 1.6 million euros (1.7 million euros in 2023), and AS LHV Kindlustus 1.2 million euros (0.3 million euros in 2023). LHV Group as a separate unit generated 81.7 million euros in profit in 2024.

Dividend proposal

The Management Board of LHV Group proposes that the Annual General Meeting distribute the profit for 2024 as follows:

to pay dividends of 0.09 euros per share, for a total amount of 29,177 thousand euros; the income tax payable on dividends would be 8,229 thousand euros;

to transfer the profit for the reporting period, amounting to 123,228 thousand euros, belonging to the parent company's shareholders, to retained earnings.

The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be fixed as at the close of business of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 9 April 2025. Consequently, the day of change of the rights attaching to the shares (ex-date) is set to 8 April 2025. From this day onwards, a person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2024. Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 10 April 2025.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,200 people. As at the end of January, LHV's banking services are being used by 460,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 112,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 172,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

