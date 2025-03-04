Cnova N.V. appoints new interim CFO

Cnova NV appoints interim CFO

4 March 2025, 8:30 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mrs. Marie Even as interim CFO.

Marie Even has been Deputy CEO of Cdiscount since August 2020, overseeing the General Secretary and Cnova Pay, a financial entity managing marketplace financial flows and installment payments. In addition to this role, she is now appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of Cnova. Since April 2024, she has also been in charge of Transformation.

Marie joined Cnova in 2009 as Head of Legal Affairs. She was later appointed General Secretary in 2017, overseeing Legal, HR, CSR, Corporate Communication, DPO, and Public Affairs. Prior to that, she served as Head of Group Legal for 2H Technologies and practiced as a lawyer at Deloitte law firm for six years. Marie Even is a graduate of the Paris Bar and holds a PhD in Law.

Mrs. Even will succeed Mr. Yves Trézières, who resigned from the Company for personal reasons on February 28, 2025. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Trézières for his contribution to the Company.

