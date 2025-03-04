Mondi Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

LSE share code: MNDI

4 March 2025

PUBLICATION OF INTEGRATED REPORT, SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONDI plc

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2024 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc (the "Company") have been published today and will shortly be posted to shareholders. The audited consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2024 do not contain any material changes from the results published in Mondi plc's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 20 February 2025.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

- Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2024

- Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

- Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2025 Annual General Meeting

- Draft rules of the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 2025

- Draft rules of the Mondi plc Long-Term Incentive Plan 2025

Mondi's 2024 Sustainable Development report has also been published today. The report provides an overview of Mondi's performance and approach to sustainable development.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2024, Sustainable Development report 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc are available on the Mondi Group website at www.mondigroup.com .

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc ("AGM") is due to be held at 10:30 (UK time) on 8 May 2025 at Mercedes-Benz World, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom.

Shareholders may also participate in the AGM by way of a webinar facility. While listening to the webinar does not of itself constitute attendance at the AGM, it will provide an opportunity for shareholders to hear events of the meeting. Please see the Notice of AGM and Mondi's website for details.

To be entitled to vote at the AGM, shareholders on the UK register must be registered in the register of members of the Company as at 18:30 (UK time) on 6 May 2025. Shareholders on the South African branch register must be registered on the branch register as at 18.00 (SA time) on 6 May 2025; the last date to trade for this purpose is 30 April.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

