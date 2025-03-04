Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.03.2025 11:03 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
04-March-2025 / 09:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc 
announces that: 
As of 4 March 2025, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 211,483,988 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR 
0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of 
voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 211,483,988. 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the 
Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. 
 
 
ENDs 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon,      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 55 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,990 rooms and a pipeline of approximately 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  377943 
EQS News ID:  2094963 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094963&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2025 04:27 ET (09:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
