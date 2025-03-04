Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow's Logger1000 Achieves the EN 18031 EU Cybersecurity Certification by TÜV SÜD

MUNICH, Germany, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow has achieved a significant milestone as its Logger1000 recently became one of the first products in the PV industry to obtain the rigorous EN 18031 EU cybersecurity certification. This accomplishment demonstrates Logger1000's ability to effectively prevent data breaches and cyberattacks, reinforcing Sungrow's leadership in advancing cybersecurity standards for PV systems.

The EN 18031 standard, listed under the EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED), represents one of the world's most stringent cybersecurity standards. It mandates robust protections against data breaches, privacy violations, and fraud. With enforcement of these requirements set for August 1, 2025, all radio equipment entering the EU market must comply-positioning Sungrow at the forefront of regulatory readiness.

Germany's TÜV SÜD, a globally recognized certification body, conducted exhaustive evaluations of Logger1000 across 14 security dimensions. The device excelled in all of them, including Access Control Mechanisms (ACM), Authentication Mechanisms (AUM), Secure Update Mechanisms (SUM), Secure Storage Mechanisms (SSM), and Secure Communication Mechanisms (SCM). These results underscore Logger1000's advanced capabilities in safeguarding cybersecurity and data privacy.

The success in achieving this certification is attributed to its robust, end-to-end security framework, which spans from the stations to the cloud platforms. Developed under a Secure Development Lifecycle (SDL), Logger1000 adheres strictly to cybersecurity standards throughout its design, development, and integration stages. It incorporates advanced security technologies, including role-based access control, digital certificates, digital signatures, encrypted data storage, and the TLS secure transmission protocol. These technologies ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data throughout the storage, retrieval, and transmission processes. Additionally, Logger1000 protects PV systems against common network security threats such as cross-site scripting (XSS), SQL injection, command injection, and DDoS attacks, ensuring the secure and stable operation of PV systems.

Beyond cybersecurity, Logger1000 offers a range of operational advantages. It supports a variety of communication protocols, allowing seamless connectivity with a range of PV equipment, including meters, environmental monitoring devices, sensors, and third-party devices. Logger 1000 is also compatible with both iSolarCloud and third-party O&M systems, enabling smarter, more efficient PV plant management.

Looking ahead, Sungrow will continue to invest in next-generation protections through R&D initiatives combining 5G, cloud computing, IoT, AI, and big data analytics. As cyber threats evolve, Sungrow remains committed to delivering globally compliant, future-ready cybersecurity solutions, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of PV plants worldwide.

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

