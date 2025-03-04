DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.8096 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49283198 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 377945 EQS News ID: 2094983 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094983&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2025 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)