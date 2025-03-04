Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
03.03.25
08:08 Uhr
4,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
04.03.2025 11:36 Uhr
117 Leser
AECI Limited - Disclosure of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in AECI

Finanznachrichten News

AECI Limited - Disclosure of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in AECI

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DISCLOSURE OF AN ACQUISITION OF A BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN AECI

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 as amended (the Companies Act), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (JSE Listings Requirements), AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Company has received formal notification, in the prescribed form, from 36ONE Asset Management (Proprietary) Limited (36ONE), advising that it has acquired a beneficial interest in the ordinary securities of AECI, such that 36ONE now holds a beneficial interest of 5.37% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

As required in terms of sections 122(3)(a) and 122(3A) of the Companies Act, the Company will file the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

The board of directors of AECI (Board) accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement and certifies that, to the best of the Board's knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is true and that there are no facts that have been omitted which would make any statement in this announcement false or misleading and that this announcement contains all information required by law and the JSE Listings Requirements.

Woodmead, Sandton

4 March 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory


