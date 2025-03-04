Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - FOSSiBOT, a new rising star brand from China, is showcasing new feature rugged smartphones, rugged tablets, a balcony portable power station, and the highest outlet power 7200W home energy solar generator at MWC 2025 at booth No.: 7D9, Hall 3. As an influential communications and technology event, MWC 2025 brings together top companies and industry leaders from around the world.

MWC 2025: New concept environment-friendly rugged phone FOSSiBOT F112 Pro

FOSSiBOT F112 Pro: This rugged smartphone has adopted liquid silicone gel material which is environmentally friendly. Due to the material, the F112 Pro is skin-friendly soft, colorful, IP68-waterproof, shock-resistant, dustproof and thinner than other rugged phones. The F112 Pro is generally a mid-ranger with 8GB RAM+256GB ROM, 50MP+5MP macro cameras, and Dimensity 6300 5G processor. The F112 Pro will be launched by middle March, 2025.

MWC 2025: Starlight night vision camera rugged phone FOSSiBOT F107 Pro

FOSSiBOT F107 Pro: For the first time, FOSSiBOT combines starlight night vision camera with smartphones. The starlight night vision camera is mostly used in a car's reversing imaging or full color supervisory control cameras, but now, it's on the F107 Pro. The starlight night vision camera generates full color images with slight star light; the darker the environment is, the better photo effect it will take. Besides the starlight night vision camera, the F107 Pro will come with a 28000mAh battery and a strong lumen flashlight torch. The F107 Pro is expected to go to market by May 2025.

MWC 2025: The highest output power 7200W power station F7200.

FOSSiBOT F7200: As the name suggests, the F7200 offers 7200W constant AC output power, which is the highest in the market. It will come with 5.22kwh capacity power with EV-grade lifepo4 battery. Through simultaneous AC+solar panels charging, the 5.22kwh power will be fully recharged in just 1.5 hours. With such huge capacity and high output power, the F7200 is suitable for off-grid living, home backup power and RV living. This will be a new energy product that maximizes the use of solar energy

MWC 2025: New balcony power station FBP1200

FOSSiBOT FBP1200: This product offers a whole system of generating solar power by solar panels>store electricity>using electricity in household. The FBP1200 offers 800W max AC output power to household appliances intelligently with wall socket connected, saving energy bills and contributing to the environment with sustainable green energy. For camping outdoors, the FBP1200 offers 1200W max AC output power.

In addition to the outlined four products, FOSSiBOT also brings their rugged phones, including the F109 and F106 Pro, and power stations like FOSSiBOT F2400, FOSSiBOT F1200 and FOSSiBOT F3600 Pro. FOSSiBOT has always been committed to combining technological innovation with sustainable development. The Company believes that the future of technology is not only about innovation, but also about responsibility. FOSSiBOT will continue to promote the development of green technology and provide users around the world with more environmentally friendly and sustainable smart products.

For more products, keep an eye on FOSSiBOT social media or visit booth 7D9, Hall 3 at Barcelona MWC 2025.

