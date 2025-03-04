MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings Announces kathy ireland Laundry: A Game-Changer for Laundromats Seeking Explosive Growth

MainStreetChamber Holdings (MSCH) is transforming the laundromat industry with the launch of kathy ireland® Laundry, a groundbreaking licensing program designed to triple laundromat wash-dry-fold business within six months-the most profitable and fastest-growing segment in the industry.

Unlike traditional laundromat franchises that require significant upfront investments and ongoing fees, kathy ireland® Laundry offers an affordable and scalable growth model that includes:

25 Dedicated Sales Reps to sign up commercial, residential, and apartment complex accounts, ensuring consistent revenue growth.

State-of-the-Art Software for seamless order management and operational efficiency.

A High-Performing Website designed to maximize customer engagement and online bookings.

Exclusive, Protected Territory , eliminating competition within the licensed area.

World-Class kathy ireland® Marketing, leveraging the power of a globally trusted brand at a fraction of traditional franchise costs.

"The laundromat industry is at a turning point, and kathy ireland® Laundry is the ultimate solution for owners looking to maximize profits in the fastest-growing sector," said Larry Kozin, Chairman and CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings. "We provide everything a laundromat needs to dominate their market-without the excessive costs and limitations of a franchise. This is a revolution for laundromat owners who want financial independence and explosive business growth."

"kathy ireland® Laundry is a game-changing opportunity for laundromat owners who want to expand their businesses without the overwhelming costs of a franchise. This model provides entrepreneurs with the tools, technology, and marketing power needed to thrive in today's competitive market. We are excited to help laundromat owners achieve sustainable success and financial independence through this innovative approach," says Kathy Ireland, who is named as one of the most powerful women in licensing by License Global!

Tommy Meharey, President of MSCH, echoed this vision, stating, "This is not just about laundry; it's about empowering entrepreneurs with a business model that works. With kathy ireland® Laundry, laundromat owners get access to world-class resources, technology, and branding that were once out of reach. We're making success more accessible than ever."

As consumer demand for convenient, professional laundry services continues to rise, kathy ireland® Laundry is poised to reshape the industry by delivering unparalleled growth opportunities for laundromat owners.

For more information about licensing opportunities with kathy ireland® Laundry, visit www.msch.com or email info@MSCH.com

About MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy Ireland® Logistics, kathy ireland® Kids, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

A pioneer in business expansion, licensing, and franchise alternatives, MSCH empowers entrepreneurs by offering high-growth, low-cost business models that drive rapid revenue generation. Through strategic partnerships and world-class marketing, the company enables business owners to maximize profitability and long-term success.

About Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland is an internationally acclaimed business leader, author, and humanitarian who rose to prominence as a supermodel before forging a legacy in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. With a sharp acumen for business, she has built a multi-billion-dollar empire across various industries, including home design, health, and finance, while championing causes such as women's empowerment, education, and childhood cancer research. Kathy's dedication to philanthropy and business innovation has solidified her as one of the most influential self-made women in the world.

A visionary leader responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales, Kathy is ranked #1 in Lifestyle in Forbes magazine's prestigious 50 Over 50 special issue. She is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global, one of the 50 most influential people in fashion by Fairchild publications, and a leading force in the furniture industry by Furniture Today. Kathy is inducted into the International Licensing Hall of Fame, and was honored by the International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA) with its coveted ICON Award.

