SIDHE & Compassion Center Denver Announce Exclusive Pre- and Post-Psychedelic Science Mini-Events Showcasing Cutting-Edge Plant Medicine Research, Industry Partnerships, and Investment Opportunities

SIDHE and CIFR, in collaboration with Compassion Center Denver, present exclusive pre- and post-Psychedelic Science events, offering a deep dive into the future of plant-based medicine and psychedelic research. Featuring a recorded lecture from a leading educator, networking with industry pioneers, and private investment showcases, these gatherings provide an unprecedented look at transformative opportunities in psychedelic-assisted therapies and institutional investments shaping the field's future.

The Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogenics Ethically (SIDHE) and the Center for Incubation and Findings Research (CIFR) have teamed up with Compassion Center Denver to present a pair of exclusive pre- and post-Psychedelic Science mini-events designed to offer an inside look at the future of integrative plant-based medicine and psychedelic research. These gatherings will showcase our latest endeavors in the psychedelics space, providing key insights into our partnerships while simultaneously unveiling bold new joint ventures spanning institutional investments and research, leading towards an all inclusive tomorrow.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a recorded lecture from a leading psychedelic educator, network with key figures in the industry, and gain first access to an investment showcase featuring developed, ready-to-launch, and upcoming projects. This is an unparalleled opportunity for researchers, investors, and advocates to connect and explore groundbreaking initiatives shaping the future of integrative, and psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Event Highlights:

Exclusive Preview of Investment Opportunities - A series of transformative and otherwise synergistic partnerships in psychedelic research with investments centered around advancing traditional culture alongside the science of psychedelic transmutation.

Meet & Greet with Psychedelic Industry Leaders and Practitioners - Connect with established subject-matter experts, professional advocates, and leading visionaries in plant medicine, research and development, exploring traditional, clinical and emerging advancements to discover, learn and understand what works and what doesn't work with respect to the various plant and fungus compounds, and their therapeutic approaches.

Recorded Lecture from a Renowned Psychedelic Educator - Offering deep insights into the evolving landscape of psychedelic science, clinical application and research on psilocybin, psilocin and many others.

Private Investment & First-Look Opportunities - Exclusive to accredited investors, attendees can explore projects on the cusp of revolutionizing healthcare, therapy, and wellness, and take positions that are not just limited in scope but limited in availability, time and the total number of investors being accepted.

As the psychedelic space continues to expand, CIFR and Compassion Center remain at the forefront, fostering innovation, research, and accessibility. Join us in shaping the future of plant medicine.

Stay tuned for event dates and locations! For inquiries and participation details, please contact James Garvey with the Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogenics Ethically (SIDHE) and prepare yourself for an expansion in your understanding of psychedelics.

About SIDHE: Syndicated Investigators Delving Into Hallucinogens Ethically (SIDHE) is a research initiative under the Compassion Center's Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), dedicated to the ethical exploration of hallucinogens. Disruptively innovating solutions for treatment-resistant mental health conditions such as PTSD, trauma, addiction, and depression. As the premier not-for-profit research institute in this emerging field, SIDHE advances scientific understanding and promotes the responsible use of psychedelics and plant-based medicines by blending traditional ceremonial practices with modern scientific insights.

SIDHE focuses on research, collaboration, and the development of non-clinical, traditional ceremonial treatments guided in partnership with licensed healthcare professionals. By combining ancient wisdom with contemporary medical practices, SIDHE provides innovative, culturally sensitive approaches to mental health challenges. With a commitment to patient safety, ethical practices, and the integration of these therapies into treatment protocols, SIDHE fosters transformative healing experiences.

Through rigorous research, education, and global collaboration, SIDHE seeks to break down barriers, advance understanding, and improve well-being for individuals and communities. Part of our mission is to revolutionize mental health care, offering accessible, responsible solutions that prioritize the healing potential of these ancient remedies.

About Compassion Center and the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR): Compassion Center, headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a pioneering force in integrative healthcare, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and populations worldwide. By offering individualized treatment plans that seamlessly combine allopathic, traditional, and alternative modalities, the Compassion Center addresses the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of its patients. Our mission is to innovate care approaches that foster better health outcomes and advocate for a better tomorrow for all those we serve.

Through its socioeconomic research institute, the Center for Incubation & Findings Research (CIFR), Compassion Center is committed to identifying, creating, fostering and/or promoting socio-economic programs that address critical issues such as housing instability, food security, access to clean water, integrative healthcare, mental health, and education. By tackling these and other social determinants of health head-on, we aim to enhance the overall well-being of the communities we serve.

CIFR actively engages with communities and leaders, collaborating with global and 'glocal' thought leaders to develop viable solutions that empower individuals and families to enhance their quality of life and overall biophysical wellness. In partnership with Compassion Center and other global initiatives, we work with local advocates, NGOs, and experts-including those from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to drive meaningful change worldwide. We believe that compassion begins within, and through our vertically integrated efforts, we strive to make a positive impact on a global scale.

For more information on SIDHE, please visit: www.SIDHE.Institute

For more information on CIFR, please visit: www.CIFR.cc

For more information on Compassion Center's clinical programs, please visit: www.Compassion-Center.net

For more information on Compassion Center, the parent organization, please visit: www.Compassion-Center.org

For more information on the Integrative Providers Association, please visit: www.IntegrativeProviders.org

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAMD5zyXTM





