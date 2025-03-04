Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement that marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory. As of March 3rd, 2025, Happy Belly has signed a contractual area development agreement for the province of Manitoba that will deliver 10 net new locations of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more. With this addition, our emerging brand portfolio now has 501 units under development agreements, clearly setting the path forward for several years of predictable organic growth for Happy Belly.

"Building upon the strong interest in Rosie's from existing provinces under area development contracts such as Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador, we are thrilled to advance our coast-to-coast footprint once again with the addition of Manitoba to our development list. Rosie's now boasts 90 contractually committed locations across 8 provinces. We are one step closer to seeing Rosie's in every province in Canada, which is our ultimate goal," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"The Rosie's brand continues to expand across Canada, and today's announcement highlights our ability to advance developing territories for our emerging brands. With multiple locations in simultaneous construction, and more on the way for 2025, we are about to realize significant growth thanks to our ability to open corporate stores as well as franchise locations in parallel paths."

Manitoba offers a unique blend of urban vibrancy and community spirit, making it an ideal province to expand our smash burger restaurant chain. Winnipeg, its largest city, boasts a dynamic food scene with a diverse customer base eager for fresh, innovative dining options. The province's competitive real estate market enables cost-effective expansion in key urban centers, while a strong sense of local pride supports businesses that bring something new to the table. Residents value quality and authenticity, and a gourmet smash burger chain that combines classic comfort with modern flair is well-poised to capture their interest. Additionally, Manitoba's favorable economic conditions and growing culinary culture create significant opportunities for rapid growth, positioning the chain to become a local favorite across major cities. Ultimately, Manitoba's blend of economic potential, community engagement, and urban energy makes it a strategic choice for Rosie's Burgers.

"It is vital that we stay focused on Canadian development as we continue to grow organically and expand our brand's footprint in our home market. Leveraging our area developer model and our team's extensive expertise in the burger category, we have positioned Rosie's Burgers to lead the market and secure a first-mover advantage as Canada's first true national smash burger chain."

"Our overarching strategy has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands within the food sector. Anticipating the continued rollout of our franchising initiative, we expect new locations to contribute to the company's overall revenue and profitability."

We are just getting started

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

