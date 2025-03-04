CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH uses automation to boost productivity and sustainability at parts depot

CNH uses automation to boost productivity and sustainability at parts depot

Basildon, March 4, 2025

On World Engineering Day CNH releases the first installment in its latest 'A Sustainable Year' series.

The article "Engineers mastermind automation at a depot with many moving parts" looks at the impact of the AutoStore automation initiative at one of our North American parts depots in Lebanon, Indiana, USA. This 19-acre depot operates close to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, serving our global dealer network.

As a key global depot, Lebanon must manage a wide range of spare parts for many different models across our portfolio. And every year, as we launch new machines, more new parts flow into its inventory to join existing stock.

Learn how our planning and process engineers devised new automation processes that address this storage issue and result in zero downtime, increased productivity, cost savings and sustainability benefits.

Read our story at: https://publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2024-2025/autostore-project

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments