80 Acres Farms Expands National Footprint With Strategic Acquisition of Three Farms

80 Acres Farms® is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of three indoor vertical farms and related IP previously owned by Kalera, Inc.?The farms are strategically located in Georgia, Texas, and Colorado.

Basil Grows in an 80 Acres Farms® Facility



As the demand for fresh, local, pesticide-free produce continues to grow, 80 Acres Farms® is leveraging more than a decade of industry learnings by acquiring and revitalizing existing vertical farming facilities. The company is turning these assets into productive farms through its Infinite Acres® technology, proven operational expertise, and commercial relationships.

"National retailers and foodservice distributors are seeking partners that can consistently supply high-quality product through a national network of local farms," said Mike Zelkind, CEO and co-founder of 80 Acres Farms®. "At the same time, there has been significant capital invested in the controlled-environment agriculture sector over the last 10 years, creating an infrastructure of underutilized assets across the country. We are building a national network in a capital-efficient manner by combining our technology and operating strengths to revitalize these facilities."

This acquisition relies on 80 Acres Farms' ability to retrofit existing farms with Infinite Acres' platform technology. Infinite Acres® technology has been developed through collaboration with best-in-class partners such as Siemens, Signify, SICK, and TTA-ISO. The assimilation of acquired technologies and capabilities continues to strengthen the Infinite Acres® platform.

"Vertical farming has proven an ability to deliver fresh, high-quality produce in markets that cannot support year-round field-grown operations," said Tisha Livingston, co-founder of 80 Acres Farms® and CEO of Infinite Acres®. "As with our acquisitions of Mother Raw salad dressing and Plantae Biosciences, this acquisition reinforces 80 Acres Farms® as a consolidator in the industry. We are excited to acquire strategic operations in the space and codify their best practices and key learnings into our proven technology platform, improving our already profitable farm unit economics."

The newly acquired farms will extend the company's network of large-scale commercial facilities beyond Ohio and Kentucky. 80 Acres Farms® grows greens (including spinach), microgreens, tomatoes, and herbs, and has recently expanded its Kentucky farm, which opened in 2023, nearly doubling its capacity. The two companies have complementary commercial relationships with retailers and food distributors that will strengthen 80 Acres Farms' go-to-market capability. Prior to the acquisition, the company served more than 1,500 retail locations, mostly in the Midwest. 80 Acres Farms® also owns and operates centers of excellence including R&D facilities in Arkansas, advanced systems and design field lab in the Netherlands, and advanced plant genetics facilities in Israel.

"I could not be more pleased to have found the perfect fit for Kalera in 80 Acres Farms®," said Kalera CEO Jim Leighton. "I am extremely impressed with Mike, Tisha, and their entire leadership team. They not only have the technical knowledge to successfully operate vertical farms, but they also have extensive food and produce experience. That, in my opinion, is necessary to be successful in operating a vertical farming company or any food business."

About 80 Acres Farms®?



80 Acres Farms® is a vertical farming leader based in Hamilton, Ohio. Founded by Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston in 2015, the company operates indoor farms built with world-class technology and analytics by its Dutch-Israeli-American subsidiary Infinite Acres®. Using 100% renewable electricity and 95% less water per pound of produce, the company's farms deliver pesticide-free, longer-lasting harvests while reducing food waste. 80 Acres Farms' branded salads, salad kits, herbs, microgreens, and tomatoes are available at over 1,500 retailers and restaurants across the United States.

