South Star Battery Metals Corp.: South Star Battery Metals Announces Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Alabama - Alabama Mobility and Power Center to Develop Graphite Anode Materials

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa ("UA") on behalf of its Alabama Mobility and Power Center ("AMP") to develop a binding Definitive Partnership Agreement ("Agreement") to support a battery anode materials program in the United States consisting of the following phases:

R&D Development

Pilot Demonstration

Commercial Demonstration

Commercial-Scale Manufacturing

South Star would be the primary supplier of natural-flake graphite concentrate ("NFGC") in furtherance of the Agreements objectives, and AMP's internal/house reference natural-flake anode graphite ("AG") material. The MOU establishes the conceptual framework for the Agreement and allows for a 45-day schedule to negotiate the definitive, binding agreement.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star commented, "We are excited to announce this important strategic initiative with our UA / AMP partners to advance a concrete, integrated solution to developing high-quality battery anode testing, development and manufacturing expertise in the United States with world-class expertise and facilities. UA / AMP and the State of Alabama are creating a unique critical materials ecosystem to support the rapid advancement of a resilient, more diversified technology and battery supply chain. South Star is honored to play a role with our partners in developing truly unique critical materials and technology platforms essential for growth and stability in the coming decades. South Star is committed to a partnering approach to developing these facilities with a proven, technically robust framework, a quick-to-market strategy, and a commercially robust business plan."

Mr. Pearce continued, "Santa Cruz, the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996, is ramping up commercial production in Brazil and is a fully licensed, scalable, world-class asset in a proven flake graphite-producing district. We believe that BamaStar is one of a very select handful of flake graphite assets in North America that is scalable, financeable, and permittable. It is a project that checks all the boxes with strong techno-economics (See Nov. 14, 2024 Press Release), U.S Department of Defense funding (See Nov. 29, 2023 Press Release), great support in the state, reliable power, nearby workforce, strong expansion potential, excellent infrastructure and logistics, as well as located near numerous potential clients in the heart of one of the most critical aerospace, defense, and automobile corridors in the contiguous United States. We look forward to working with UA / AMP on what we believe will be a transformational initiative essential for graphite materials and anode solutions for the industrial, defense, stationary storage and energy transition sectors."

About South Star Battery Metals Corp.

South Star is a Canadian battery-metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial- and battery-metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30 tonnes) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of graphite concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% graphitic carbon ("Cg"). With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star Phase 1 is ramping up commercial production in 2025. Santa Cruz Phase 1 commercial production has a nameplate capacity of 12,000 tpy and is the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpy) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpy) is scheduled for 2028.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama, U.S.A. in the center of a developing electric-vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project includes a historic mine active during the First and Second World Wars. A NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment was filed on SEDAR+ in November 2024. Trenching, Phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis, and preliminary metallurgical testing have been completed. The testing included a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit that achieved grades of approximately 94-99% Cg with approximately 90% recoveries. The vertically integrated production facilities include a mine and industrial concentrator in Coosa County, AL and a downstream value-add plant in Mobile, AL, which will be upgrading natural flake graphite concentrates from both Santa Cruz and BamaStar mines. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery-metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles, based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

About University of Alabama - Alabama Mobility and Power Center

The Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center is a public-private partnership between The University of Alabama, Alabama Power Company, and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. Focused on advancing battery technology, charging infrastructure, and power delivery, the AMP Center drives research, workforce development, and economic growth in sustainable mobility. By fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and government, the AMP Center is positioning Alabama as a leader in the EV ecosystem, supporting innovation and attracting companies across the battery supply chain. To learn more, please visit AMP's website at https://amp.ua.edu/.

This news release has been reviewed and approved for South Star by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

