Options Technology (Options), a global leader in capital markets infrastructure, has announced the expansion of its presence in Hong Kong with a new office at Queen's Road Central, in the heart of the city's financial district.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250304723307/en/

Options Accelerates APAC Growth with New Hong Kong Office in Financial District (Photo: Business Wire)

This expansion reflects Options' ongoing commitment to supporting clients and partners in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and reinforces its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global financial markets.

The new Hong Kong office provides closer proximity to market participants, strengthening Options' capacity to deliver innovative, real-time market solutions. It also coincides with the firm's recent acquisition of additional infrastructure within the Hong Kong Exchange colocation facility, including developing an ultra-low latency environment in response to increased client demand across Hong Kong and the wider APAC region.

This growth follows a landmark year for Options, marked by the successful launch of its Atlas product suite, the deployment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's arrowhead upgrade, and the opening of new offices in Sydney and Dubai, alongside a major expansion of its Torontolocation.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, commented: "Our expansion in Hong Kong is a testament to our deep commitment to providing localized, tailored support for our clients in the APAC region. Strengthening our presence here further empowers us to deliver world-class solutions while ensuring scalability, accessibility, and unmatched service for our clients, wherever they are.

As demand continues to grow, this expansion underscores our position as a trusted leader in capital markets infrastructure, offering unparalleled expertise and innovation to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving financial landscape."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including its achievement of SOC compliance for a 14th consecutive year, the deployment of Cboe Hanweck's European option analytics data feed, and the appointment of Michelle Kendell to VP and Managing Director of Hong Kong, strengthening the firm's leadership and commitment to growth in the APAC region.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250304723307/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Niall McAleer, niall.mcaleer@options-it.com