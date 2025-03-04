Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the pre-order availability of its newest bi-directional charger, Quasar 2, for eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees.1

The Quasar 2 is a next-generation bi-directional DC charger that, along with the Wallbox Power Recovery Unit, can enable eligible Kia EV9 drivers to power areas of their homes, even during power outages. With Quasar 2, eligible EV9 drivers can use their vehicle as a power source. Quasar 2 and the Power Recovery Unit can provide backup power for up to three days, depending on factors such as home energy consumption and battery charge level.2

"We're excited to open pre-orders for the innovative Quasar 2 charger, bringing advanced energy capabilities to eligible Kia EV9 drivers," said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. "This cutting-edge technology allows eligible EV9 owners and lessees to take control of their energy consumption and costs, and provides the possibility of power backup during electrical outages."

Quasar 2 features include:

Up to 12 kW of power for fast EV charging and discharging

Compact, lightweight design for easy installation

Backup Power to keep areas of your home running in case of a power outage, with the inclusion of the Power Recovery Unit 2

Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) functionality to power areas of your home

Solar charging3 for EV charging

Quasar 2, including the Power Recovery Unit, will retail from $6,440 (excluding taxes and installation fees). To be placed on a waitlist to purchase the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit, eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees must pay a $100 deposit to secure their spot here. Limited quantities of the Quasar 2 and the Power Recovery Unit are available for pre-order. Pre-order customers will receive priority access to the initial limited release of the charger and its innovative features. Final payment of the pre-order units will be invoiced to customers upon the availability of Quasar 2, with shipping soon thereafter. Pre-ordering availability for the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit will be initially limited to individuals who reside in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Washington, New Jersey, or Illinois, with a nationwide rollout to follow. Ability to install may be subject to applicable permits and permissions, including utility approval.

Installation of Quasar 2 and the Power Recovery Unit must be scheduled separately through Wallbox's official installation provider, COIL Inc., or another certified third-party installation provider. The installation of Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit is recommended to be handled by COIL, to ensure high standards of security, quality in electrical installation and provide all of the available functionalities. Customers will have the option to install through COIL, which will include an installation assessment, scheduling and the actual installation.

1 Certain jurisdictions may not allow installation of bidirectional charging or may require a permit to upgrade electrical panels and approval from utility companies. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit must be used in accordance with proper procedure to avoid serious injury. Contact a professional to assess your home's electrical system and any applicable permits and permissions. Refer to the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit materials for warnings and instructions. 2 Wallbox Power Recovery Unit is required for Backup Power functionality; Quasar 2 charger alone cannot power home in the event of electrical grid blackout. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit may not be compatible with all devices and homes. Backup Power feature is projected to provide up to 3 days of power in areas of a home, based on an average 25 kWh daily usage and 99.8 kWh battery with 100% charge at start, when the home is properly equipped. Results, including time it takes to charge, may vary depending on your actual energy consumption, vehicle usage and maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, size of home or area, battery's state of charge, and other factors. Backup Power feature can be used until a 20% battery state of charge. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit must be in a residential garage or carport with shade and ventilation. 3 Solar charging requires purchase and installation of the Wallbox Power Meter for Energy Management Solutions, along with a properly installed photovoltaic system.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the private placement. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox's ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; impacts resulting from geopolitical conflicts, risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; executive orders and regulatory changes under the U.S. political administration and uncertainty therefrom; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed and incorporated by reference under the heading "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

