HONG KONG, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show launches today (4 March) and runs until 8 March, showcasing a wide range of designs incorporating creative and cultural elements- The debut "Young Jewellery Designer Arena" showcases the creativity and craftsmanship of up-and-coming talents- The results of two major jewellery design competitions are revealed today. The International Jewellery Design Excellence Award features 80 worldwide award-winning pieces competing for the "Champion of the Champions". The design that clinched both the Best of Show Award in the Open Group and the Craftsmanship & Technology Award in the Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition was a beautifully crafted ring inspired by Monet's "Water Lilies"The 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and runs for five consecutive days, closing on 8 March. It runs concurrently with the 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show which opened on Sunday (2 March) at AsiaWorld-Expo and finishes on 6 March. This year's twin jewellery shows have attracted some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions, showcasing a spectrum of jewellery raw materials, finished products and technological tools, helping to create an international one-stop jewellery trading platform.Leading the trend with innovative and fashionable designsThe jewellery industry is increasingly focusing on fashionable styles, with innovative designs becoming key to helping products stand out in the market. For many years, the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show has provided an excellent platform for exhibitors to showcase their boundless creativity and exquisite craftsmanship. This year, Hong Kong exhibitor OSI Vitoria Jewelry (Booth: CEC GH-E08) introduces a floral necklace featuring a 62-carat emerald surrounded by more than 3,400 spinels, sapphires and diamonds, depicting the dazzling moment of fireworks lighting up the sky. Japanese exhibitor Jewelry of Raden & Urushi (Booth: CEC 1CON-016) presents a dragon-shaped brooch and pendant made of 18K gold, Akoya pearls, diamonds and mother-of-pearl, with intricate craftsmanship that imbues the design with life. Australian exhibitor Autore Pearls Pty Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-C32) showcases a vivid snake-shaped necklace that echoes the Year of the Snake, adorned with pearls, diamonds and gemstones. In the newly added Gold Jewellery Zone, Malaysian exhibitor Chl Innovation Industries Sdn Bhd (Booth: CEC 3E-D15) exhibits a durian pendant with distinctive local charm.Many exhibitors keep their fingers on the pulse of jewellery trends and launch creative products incorporated with traditional cultural elements. Hong Kong exhibitor Zuri Jewelry Company Limited (Booth: CEC 1E-C18) capitalised on Hong Kong's "panda economy" to introduce its "Panda and Bamboo" jewellery collection. Changzhou Yi'an Jewelry Co., Ltd (Booth: CEC 1CON-029) from Mainland China harnesses filigree inlay technique, an almost-lost craft that is part of China's intangible cultural heritage, to create 18K gold wheatears - a piece that won the Best Design Award in the 2019 Tiangong Awards.A new addition to this year's show is the Young Jewellery Designer Arena, showcasing the creations and craftsmanship of up-and-coming talents to global buyers. The event also features 18 national, regional and industry pavilions, including the UK Pavilion led by British Jewellery & Giftware International with sophisticated jewellery pieces from eight British designers.Two major jewellery design competitions discover and nurture new talentsThe HKTDC has always put great emphasis on discovering and nurturing emerging talents to further elevate the standard of jewellery design. This year, it has once again joined hands with The Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Ltd to organise the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence (IJDE) Award and the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition (HKJDC) to identify new talents. The award ceremonies for the two competitions were held this morning and the winning entries will be on display at the Hall 1D and 1E Concourse throughout the International Jewellery Show.Held for the first time since the pandemic, the 2025 IJDE Award received an enthusiastic response with 80 award-winning entries from nine countries and regions competing for the highest honour - the "Champion of the Champions". The entries were assessed by an esteemed panel of judges with Lawrence Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee, serving as chief judge and other members including representatives from L'ECOLE, School of Jewelry and the De Beers Group, among others. (See Table 1 for the list of selected winning entries from the 7th IJDE Award.)The theme for this year's HKJDC was "Lasting Brilliance", encouraging participants to showcase the enduring allure of jewellery through their creations. The competition was divided into an Open Group and Student Group and received a total of 86 entries. The judging panel, made up of six professionals from diverse fields such as jewellery and design, selected the winning entries after careful consideration. (See Table 2 for the list of selected winning entries from the 26th HKJDC.)Series of events enhance industry networkingA jewellery networking reception is being held tonight to boost connections among participants, welcoming jewellery industry representatives and both local and international buyers. Salina Yan, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, will be the Guest of Honour. In addition, three jewellery parades will be held during the show, echoing its "Symphony of Sparkles" theme with displays of exquisite jewellery pieces. Over the course of the twin jewellery shows, more than 30 industry seminars, parades and other activities are being organised to further facilitate industry exchange.Table 1: Selected winning entries from the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence AwardChampion of the ChampionsTitle of winning design: The KaleidoscopeDesigner: Nadia Neuman AustraliaCategory: NecklaceDescription*:Designed with interchangeable components, this can be worn in a number of ways and features a fully functioning kaleidoscope. It showcases the beauty and versatility of natural coloured diamonds in both polished and rough formsInnovative and Uniqueness in Design AwardTitle of winning design: Summer Night CelebrationDesigner: Ying Chen CHEN TaiwanCategory: EarringsDescription*:The inspiration for this piece comes from the mystical Barringtonia flower - a night fairy of the summer. Her life lasts only for a single nightAs dusk falls, she blooms in quiet elegance, only to gently descend with the first light of dawn. Though her existence is fleeting, she shines like fireworks and is breathtakingly beautifulIn this design, I sought to capture the moment when the stamens burst forth from the bud, with countless filaments unfurling like delicate tendrils, radiating boundless energy, vitality and freedom. This imagery deeply moved me, reminding me that "Life, like a flower, is fleeting - not measured by its length, but by whether it has burned brightly"As a jewellery designer, I often ask myself: what can I leave behind in this world' Perhaps, through my creations, I can transform those fleeting moments of emotion into eternal beautyCraftsmanship AwardTitle of winning design: Born of BlueDesigner: CHAN Hoi Yi Hong KongCategory: Pendant/BroochDescription*:Inspired by a proverb from my favorite philosopher Xunzi: "Born of blue, but better than blue"Blue dye was distilled from the indigo plant, but the dye was bluer than the plant itself. The knowledge taught by teacher made the students surpass the teacher himselfThis inspired my design like a visual metaphor: the Chinese-Cloud symbolises knowledge (an everchanging form/law of nature)Chinese-Knots symbolise teacher/students (from a simple to a complex shape, to the deepening of blue colours. The progress symbolises self-improvement)I admire the vague elegance in this proverb. It's humble, pure, not flashy, with a scent of scholarly temperament, with goodwill and charm. It may sound a bit naive and idealistic today, but that's what I want to express in this jewelleryAesthetics AwardTitle of winning design: ContemplationDesigner: Mariia EFIMOVA RussiaCategory: RingDescription*:In a world where everything happens too fast, beauty is commonplace, and we are often seduced only by the outside. But the underside sometimes says much more. "Contemplation" is an invitation to stop and a reminder that true beauty lies within usTable 2: Selected winning entries from the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design CompetitionOpen Group - Best of Show Award and Craftsmanship & Technology AwardTitle of design: Romance & ClassicsDesigner: Tse Ka-wingCategory: RingDescription*:Jewellery and renowned artworks share an inseparable relationship and common origins. The designer drew inspiration from elements of Impressionist painter Claude Monet's "Water Lilies", using jewellery to showcase the romance and elegance of classic paintingsOpen Group - Best of Show AwardTitle of design: Victoria - ButterflyDesigner: Chan Wing-longCategory: RingDescription*:Against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, a giant butterfly flies high in the air, blending colour and shadows. The butterfly is like a dream, conveying people's longing and desire for the future. Each flap of the butterfly's wings is a hymn to lifeOpen Group - Best of Show AwardTitle of design: WHIMSYDesigner: Chow Tin-yiCategory: Pendant/BroochDescription*:The hourglass cradles the gentle dreams of childhood, each glowing grain of sand falls softly to capture the delicate passage of time and its precious moments. A pendant, delicate and detachable, imbues the piece with elegance and personality, speaking of eternity and the sparkle of dreamsStudent Group - ChampionTitle of design: Blossom in PorcelainDesigner: Liu KanglanSchool: The Hong Kong Polytechnic UniversityCategory: RingDescription*:The blue and white porcelain is a manifestation not only of beauty, but also the passing of time and the continuity of Chinese culture. Incorporating a blue and white contrast and complex patterns into the design reflects the enduring appeal of traditional Chinese porcelain - a quality that shines stillStudent Group - 1st Runner-upTitle of design: Divine WhispersDesigner: Mak Wing-muiSchool: Saint Francis UniversityCategory: EarringsDescription*:The earrings draw inspiration from the sanctity of cathedrals, featuring geometric lines that outline the elegant silhouette of spires and domes. The cross atop symbolises eternal blessings and protection, while the central purple gemstone resembles heavenly light shining down. Adorned with vibrant enamel, the earrings reflect the dazzling brilliance of stained glass under sunlightStudent Group - 2nd Runner-upTitle of design: OliviaDesigner: Lau Cheuk-laiSchool: HKCT Institute of Higher EducationCategory: Bracelet/NecklaceDescription*:Olivia, a name inspired by the enduring legacy of the olive, embodies timeless elegance. The necklace, meticulously handcrafted with bold but lightweight meshed, hollowed constructions, features a 4-carat cushion-cut ruby that, like the olive, symbolises longevity and resilienceBeyond its luxurious appeal, Olivia represents family heritage and timelessness, akin to the olive tree's historical significance, with over 6,000 years of cultural influence in the Mediterranean. *The designers provided the description for their award-winning work
Full list of the winning entries from the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence Award: https://hkjewellery.hktdc.com/pdf/2025/IJDEA2025.pdf
Full list of the winning entries from the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en/the-26th-hong-kong-jewellery-design-competition-result-announcement Fair details
Hong Kong International Jewellery Show
Date
Opening hours
4 March 2025 (Tuesday)
10:30am-6:30pm
5-7 March 2025 (Wednesday to Friday)
10am-6:30pm
8 March 2025 (Saturday)
10am-5:30pm
Venue
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Press Registration & Media Centre
Media representatives can register at the entrance of HKCEC Hall 1D Concourse, or at the HKTDC Media Centre (G/F, Expo Drive Entrance, HKCEC) by presenting a business card or media identification.
Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show
Date
Opening hours
2 March 2025 (Sunday)
10:30am-6:30pm
3 -5 March 2025 (Monday to Wednesday)
10am-6:30pm
6 March 2025 (Thursday)
10am-5:30pm
Venue
AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong
Press registration and Media Centre
Media representatives can register at the entrance of AsiaWorld-Expo's East Lobby (Opposite Hall 3 next to the escalator), or at the Media Centre (Room 201C, 2/F) by presenting a business card or media identification. ****
For security reasons, all media will be required to present a name card and valid photo-bearing identity card (or passport) for press registration. 