TOKYO, Mar 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems (MHI-MS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has finalized domestic development of an autonomous car and vehicle transportation and storage system (hereafter referred to as "a vehicle transport robot") to move automobiles autonomously, and has started trial operations and endurance tests at its production plant.MHI-MS launched a collaborative project in 2021 with its partner Stanley Robotics (SR), a French venture firm, with the intention of importing the robots from France and marketing them domestically. It was later decided to produce a domestic model with Japanese specifications, allowing for more focused after-sales service in Japan, as well as customization in a timely manner to meet customer needs. With the switch to a domestic production policy, MHI-MS is pursuing measures for domestic production, including submitting applications and registering core patents in Japan.(Note1) The Japan market model has a smaller "head" than the existing model, this makes smaller vehicles easier to handle. In addition, at the customer's request, MHI-MS provides a "dress-up service" where the exterior of the head can be customized based on the customer's preference.MHI-MS has established a network of about 100 maintenance and other service bases in Japan. This hub network can also be used to provide service for vehicle transport robots. The adoption of domestic production will allow MHI-MS to provide "Made in Japan" quality with prompt after-sales service.Utilizing these robots for automated transport of finished vehicles(Note2) will greatly improve the work environment for workers engaged in vehicle transport on a regular basis, even in bad weather, extreme heat, and other harsh environments, while also responding to the demands of the logistics industry such as DX (digital transformation) and efficiency improvement.For automated valet parking(Note3) at commercial facilities, the robot will park the car in a vacant space, making it possible to turn the distant parking spaces that people tend to avoid into "close" parking spaces. It also eliminates the problem of drivers being distracted while looking for a vacant space, and causing an accident due to inattention. Further, CO2 emissions from driving vehicles through the site are suppressed, contributing to the realization of a society that is friendly to both people and the planet.Going forward, MHI-MS, as a pioneer in vehicle transport robots in Japan, will combine this innovative technology with the advanced intelligent transportation systems including traffic flow control technology, unmanned system monitoring and EV operation management technology developed by MHI Group to provide services that meet a wide range of customer needs.(1) See the following press release regarding the domestic registration of core patents. www.mhi.com/jp/news/24091101.html (Japanese)(2) The system can operate 24 hours a day year-round in automobile factories, ports, motor pools, and other compounds where vehicles need to be moved, solving the problem of a shortage of skilled drivers while at the same time delivering safe transport at low cost.(3) When the driver stops at a designated berth close to the facility, instead of having to find a parking space on their own, the vehicle transport robot moves the vehicle to a vacant space, taking over parking on behalf of the driver. The process is reversed when retrieving the vehicle, with the robot transporting the vehicle back to the berth at the time specified by the driver in advance using the smartphone app. For drivers, there is no need to find a parking space or park, and no concerns about brushing against the adjacent car when opening the door. For more information on the demonstration test of automated valet parking conducted at a commercial facility in Japan, see the following press releases. www.mhi.com/news/220613.htmlhttps://www.mhi.com/news/221118.html