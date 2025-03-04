Zeus North America Mining Corp.: Zeus North American Mining Corp. Welcomes Mr. Simon Clarke to Board of Directors

Zeus North America Mining Corp. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (the "Company" or "Zeus") welcomes Mr. Simon Clarke to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Clarke brings 25 years experience in building companies and implementing successful capital markets and growth strategies focused in mining, energy, and energy technology. Mr. Clarke brings significant experience and knowledge of the Critical Minerals space and his roles with American Lithium, M2 Cobalt and Jervois Mining included managing government and stakeholder initiatives relating to the supply of battery metals in a number of jurisdictions. In particular, he has first-hand experience of the critical mineral initiatives in the United States and the urgent need to develop domestic sources of supply of critical minerals, including battery grade lithium, cobalt and copper.

Mr. Clarke is currently CEO, President & Director of American Critical Minerals Corp. (a potash and lithium exploration / development company), recently re-branded from American Potash Corp.. He is also Chair and a Director of Myriad Uranium.

Previously Mr. Clarke was CEO & Director of American Lithium Corp. Beyond its development stage lithium projects, American Lithium is also developing the Macusani Uranium Project, the largest uranium asset in South America and one of the largest development stage uranium projects globally. Mr. Clarke was with American Lithium for four years, during which time its Market Valuation reached $1.2 Billion at the height of the last lithium cycle, Mr. Clarke was also a co-founder, CEO, and Director of M2 Cobalt Corp., focused on cobalt and copper in East Africa. M2 Cobalt was acquired by Jervois Global in June 2019 and as part of the transaction terms, Mr. Clarke joined Jervois as a Director and then as part of Senior Management for a 12-month term.

Mr. Clarke was a co-founder of Osum Oil Sands Corp. valued in excess of US$1 billion at its peak and which produced in excess of 20,000 barrels of oil per day when it was acquired by Waterous Energy Fund for approx. $400 million in April, 2021. Mr Clarke holds an LLB and Diploma in Legal Practice from Aberdeen University, Scotland.

Mr. Clarke commented "I am delighted to be joining Zeus at this exciting stage in its evolution. Recent global events and recent developments in the copper sector position the Company to benefit strongly from a renewed focus on the need for quality domestic critical mineral projects. The need for copper in so many applications across numerous industries is pushing the drive to include it in the US Critical Minerals List a process that already passed Congress Late last Fall. It is critical we develop quality domestic sources as quickly as possible. "

Dean Besserer, CEO of Zeus North American Mining Corp. stated "We see this as a pivotal time both for Zeus and critical mineral projects across the United States of America. We Welcome Simon's global and high-level experience to the board. His experience with high profile companies in the mining and energy sectors should prove to be invaluable to Zeus as we take Cuddy Mountain to the next level."

About the Cuddy Mountain Copper Property (Idaho, USA)

The Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metals Corp. recently discovered Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery ($167M MC).* The discovery resulted in Barrick injecting $23M in equity. The Cuddy Mountain Property consists of 101 lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 2020 acres (see Figure).

The Property is in Washington County, Idaho just 2.5 hours Northwest of Boise and readily accessible by road. Historical Drilling at Cuddy Mountain consisted of 7 shallow drill holes in 1977 intersecting anomalous lead and silver. Drill hole Mun 8 contained 90 feet of 2.02 oz/t Ag (Taylor, 1977). Further historical exploration on Zeus's Cuddy Mountain Project occurred at the Edna May Mine: Mineralized vein with chip samples containing 750 ppm ppm Pb, 7.7% Zn and 252 grams per tonne Silver over 4 feet. Underground drilling in 1979 intersected 1.38 oz/t Ag over 7 feet in a breccia zone (Burmeister, 1980). Additional exploration (By Taylor, 1977) at the Rockslide area encountered Malachite-stained outcrops with a grab sample containing 760 ppm Pb, 0.67 % Zn and 36 grams per tonne Silver (Taylor, 1977).

*Adjacent Property (www.herculesmetals.com)

*All information is derived solely from management of Zeus Mining and otherwise publicly available third-party information which are believed to be reliable, but which have not been independently verified by the Company and as a result are not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness. Zeus's management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Zeus may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Mr. James McCrea, a director, has resigned effective immediately to pursue other endeavours. The board wishes to thank James for his contributions over the last year.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President & CEO for the company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the board of directors.

"Dean Besserer"

President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at info@zeusminingcorp.com

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Kin Communications Inc. Ph: 604-684-6730

ZEUS@kincommunications.com

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp's Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's exploration plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Zeus North America Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire