The translucent 320 W solar module will be presented for the first time in Rimini, Italy. It will be produced by production partner Agora in Slovakia from the third quarter. Grid Parity AG will present its new solar module B80 at the KEY Expo trade fair in Rimini, Italy, this week. It is a bifacial, translucent glass-glass solar module with monocrystalline n-type M10 solar cells and an output of 320 W, which is specially designed for use in agrivoltaic systems. The module boasts a transparency of 45% and should thus ensure optimal plant growth, especially in berry and fruit plantations as well ...

