Group Revenue of $176m in Q4 and $511m in the full year 2024, increasing 38% and 24% year-over-year, respectively

Group Net Loss of $28m in Q4 and $63m in the full-year 2024, representing a year-over-year improvement of 27% and 26%, respectively

Group Adj. EBITDA of $32m in Q4 and $86m in the full year 2024, increasing 171% and 61% year-over-year, respectively

Group Adj. EBITDA Margin of 18.4% in Q4 and 16.8% in the full year 2024, representing year-over-year margin expansion of 900bps and 390bps, respectively

Year-end cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $135m, a $9m increase from the prior year-end

$82m of cash flow from operating activities in the full year 2024, a 5.5x increase from the prior year

Expecting Group Revenue of $620m, Group Adj. EBITDA of $125m, and increased annual cash flow in 2025

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was a defining year for commercial execution, with the renewal of key contracts and reinforcement of our solid infrastructure that lays the foundation for sustainable growth and profitability over the next several years," said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. "We have consistently exceeded expectations, bolstered our technology advantage, and strengthened our balance sheet, now positioning Genius Sports for continued success in 2025 and a clear path to achieve greater scale."

$ in thousands Q424 Q423 Group Revenue 175,531 127,172 38.0 Betting Technology, Content Services 128,210 86,706 47.9 Media Technology, Content Services 29,759 28,546 4.2 Sports Technology Services 17,562 11,920 47.3 Group Net Loss (28,212 (38,452 26.6 Group Adjusted EBITDA 32,373 11,958 170.7 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.4 9.4 900 bps $ in thousands FY 2024 FY 2023 Group Revenue 510,894 412,977 23.7 Betting Technology, Content Services 354,856 274,235 29.4 Media Technology, Content Services 105,313 91,605 15.0 Sports Technology Services 50,725 47,137 7.6 Group Net Loss (63,040 (85,534 26.3 Group Adjusted EBITDA 85,739 53,345 60.7 Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.8 12.9 390 bps

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $175.5 million. Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $128.2 million, driven primarily by growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations. Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $29.8 million, driven by growth in the Americas region, primarily for social and programmatic advertising services. Sports Technology Services: Revenue increased 47% year-over-year to $17.6 million, primarily driven by revenue from products built on GeniusIQ technology.

Group revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $175.5 million. Group Net Loss: Group net loss was ($28.2 million) in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing an $10.2 million improvement compared to the ($38.5 million) loss in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Group net loss was ($28.2 million) in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing an $10.2 million improvement compared to the ($38.5 million) loss in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $32.4 million in the quarter, representing a 171% increase from the $12.0 million reported in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 900 basis points of margin expansion.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $510.9 million. Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $354.9 million. Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $105.3 million. Sports Technology Services: Revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $50.7 million.

Group revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $510.9 million. Group Net Loss: Group net loss was ($63.0 million) in the full year ended December 31, 2024, representing a $22.5 million improvement compared to the ($85.5 million) loss in the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Group net loss was ($63.0 million) in the full year ended December 31, 2024, representing a $22.5 million improvement compared to the ($85.5 million) loss in the full year ended December 31, 2023. Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $85.7 million in the full year ended December 31, 2024, representing a 61% increase from the $53.3 million reported in the full year ended December 31, 2023 and 390 basis points of margin expansion.

Q4 2024 Business Highlights

Launched Next Gen Stats-powered in-stadium highlights through new collaboration with Los Angeles Rams

Powered first-of-its-kind "EA Sports Madden NFL Cast", an immersive, data-driven alternate broadcast streamed live on Peacock

Executed the "NBA 2K25 DataCast", an alternative telecast for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, streamed live on truTV Max

Launched the free-to-play predication game, 'Bowl Season Pick'em' in partnership with Bowl Season

Implemented cutting-edge player tracking technology to France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP)

After the reporting period: Launched augmented, data-driven live broadcasts of Lithuanian basketball, featuring dynamic sponsorship activations for international meat brand, Krekenavos Partnered with Index Exchange, one of the world's largest independent supply-side platforms, to expand premium sports advertising inventory and audience curation Raised $144m in a public offering with participation from Caledonia, Wellington Management, among other top existing shareholders as well as new investors



Financial Outlook

Genius Sports expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $620 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million in 2025. This implies year-over-year Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth of 21% and 46%, respectively. Genius Sports also expects to continue to increase its annual cash flow in the full year of 2025.

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 175,531 127,172 510,894 412,977 Cost of revenue 128,081 116,656 382,187 343,972 Gross profit 47,450 10,516 128,707 69,005 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,880 9,625 37,411 29,432 Research and development 4,893 7,874 24,576 26,070 General and administrative 40,156 27,076 123,011 85,167 Transaction expenses (278 338 2,246 2,494 Total operating expense 54,651 44,913 187,244 143,163 Loss from operations (7,201 (34,397 (58,537 (74,158 Interest (expense) income, net (80 580 921 1,953 Loss on disposal of assets (129 (259 (147 (291 Gain (loss) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 1,024 (110 1,024 (2,919 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (534 Loss on abandonment of assets (11,226 (11,226 (Loss) gain on foreign currency (26,709 5,788 (9,519 3,875 Total other expense (25,894 (5,227 (7,721 (9,142 Loss before income taxes (33,095 (39,624 (66,258 (83,300 Income tax benefit (expense) 3,895 423 (509 (5,340 Gain from equity method investment 988 749 3,727 3,106 Net loss (28,212 (38,452 (63,040 (85,534 Loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted (0.12 (0.17 (0.27 (0.38 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 229,654,827 227,480,271 229,509,169 225,882,254

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 110,213 100,331 Restricted cash, current 25,026 Accounts receivable, net 85,491 71,088 Contract assets 30,632 38,802 Prepaid expenses 27,333 27,231 Other current assets 9,902 7,329 Total current assets 288,597 244,781 Property and equipment, net 19,016 11,552 Intangible assets, net 115,539 129,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,488 7,011 Goodwill 326,011 326,011 Deferred tax asset 1,192 Investments 31,717 26,399 Restricted cash, non-current 25,462 Other assets 2,706 4,838 Total assets 792,266 775,724 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 36,661 57,379 Accrued expenses 79,172 56,331 Deferred revenue 73,388 44,345 Current debt 19 7,573 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,003 3,610 Other current liabilities 9,327 13,676 Total current liabilities 201,570 182,914 Long-term debt less current portion 19 Deferred tax liability 13,802 15,335 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,489 3,501 Other liabilities 936 Total liabilities 219,861 202,705 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 215,261,974 shares issued and 211,156,026 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024; unlimited shares authorized, 213,224,868 shares issued and 209,118,920 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 2,153 2,132 B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,700,065 1,646,082 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (17,653 (17,653 Accumulated deficit (1,087,527 (1,024,487 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,635 (33,057 Total shareholders' equity 572,405 573,019 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 792,266 775,724

Genius Sports Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from operating activities: Net loss (63,040 (85,534 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,572 77,308 Loss on disposal of assets 147 291 (Gain) loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (1,024 2,919 Stock-based compensation 54,475 35,318 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 534 Non-cash consideration, net (2,283 (684 Non-cash interest expense, net 258 Non-cash lease expense 4,604 3,929 Amortization of contract cost 1,280 1,009 Deferred income taxes (2,724 (444 Allowance for expected credit losses 1,630 2,518 Gain from equity method investment (3,727 (3,106 Loss on abandonment of assets 11,226 Loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement 9,238 (5,571 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (15,860 (32,489 Contract assets 8,170 1,610 Prepaid expenses (101 (8,643 Other current assets (754 1,156 Other assets (1,014 (1,495 Accounts payable (20,718 22,065 Accrued expenses 22,841 (3,513 Deferred revenue 27,603 906 Other current liabilities (4,727 (1,936 Operating lease liabilities (4,727 (3,672 Other liabilities 916 Net cash provided by operating activities 81,861 14,876 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11,391 (3,569 Capitalization of internally developed software costs (51,963 (44,158 Capitalization of installation costs (902 Distributions from equity method investments 1,561 1,555 Purchases of intangible assets (1,416 Proceeds from disposal of assets 10 18 Net cash used in investing activities (62,685 (47,570 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans and mortgage (22 (21 Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants 6,812 Repayment of promissory notes (7,575 (7,387 Net cash used in financing activities (7,597 (596 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,133 63 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,446 (33,227 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 125,793 159,020 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 135,239 125,793 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Cash paid during the period for interest 1,224 8 Cash paid during the period for income taxes 2,478 4,490 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of common shares by subsidiary in connection with warrant redemptions 17,653 Issuance of common stock in connection with business combinations 10,157

Genius Sports Limited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss (28,212 (38,452 (63,040 (85,534 Adjusted for: Net, interest expense (income) 80 (580 (921 (1,953 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,895 (423 509 5,340 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 2,183 10,305 24,136 40,476 Other depreciation and amortization (2) 13,522 14,244 49,716 37,841 Stock-based compensation (3) 21,098 16,070 55,657 35,462 Transaction expenses (278 338 2,246 2,494 Litigation and related costs (4) 1,932 876 7,575 2,289 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 534 (Gain) loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (1,024 110 (1,024 2,919 Loss on abandonment of assets 11,226 11,226 Loss (gain) on foreign currency 26,709 (5,788 9,519 (3,875 Other (5) 258 4,032 1,366 6,126 Adjusted EBITDA 32,373 11,958 85,739 53,345

____________ (1) Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions (inclusive of amortization for marketing products, acquired technology, and historical data rights related to the acquisition of a majority interest in Genius in 2018). (2) Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract costs, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions. (3) Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers. (4) Includes litigation and related costs incurred by the Company relating to discrete and non-routine legal proceedings that are not part of the normal operations of the Company's business. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, legal proceedings included Sportscastr litigation and dMY litigation (see Note 16 "Commitments and Contingencies" to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Current Report on Form 6-K furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 12, 2024), and Spirable litigation (see Item 3.D "Risks Related to Legal Matters and Regulations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024 for further details). All other legal proceedings are expensed as part of our on-going operations and included in general and administrative expenses. (5) Includes professional fees for finance transformation project, expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/loss on disposal of assets, severance costs and non-recurring compensation payments.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.

Adjusted EBITDA

We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to Genius' revenue-generating operations, including but not limited to stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), litigation and related costs, transaction expenses and gain or loss on foreign currency.

Group Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate Genius' core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. Genius believes Group Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating Genius' operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Genius' calculation of Group Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group Adjusted EBITDA and Group Adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any US GAAP financial measure.

We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures, including fluctuating foreign currency and exchange rates; risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, or the documents to which we refer readers in this press release, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

