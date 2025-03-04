Pinsent Masons Builds on Middle East Presence with New Saudi Arabia Office

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons, announces the establishment of Pinsent Masons Saudi Arabia Law Firm LLC, based in Riyadh, commencing operations on 1 March 2025.

This expansion underscores Pinsent Masons' commitment to growth in the Middle East, allowing for greater operational independence under the Kingdom's new regulatory framework.

As part of this transition, Ibrahim Alajaji, formerly a partner of Alsabhan & Alajaji, will join Pinsent Masons Saudi Arabia as Partner and Managing Partner of Pinsent Masons Saudi Arabia. Alsabhan & Alajaji will be led by Naif Alsabhan. While the two firms will operate independently, they will continue their exclusive collaboration, first established in 2018, through a strategic alliance. Alsabhan & Alajaji will focus on local courts and legislation drafting, ensuring a complementary approach to serving clients.

Pinsent Masons' expansion into Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in its Middle East growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to both regional and international clients. The move also aligns with the opportunities emerging from Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. With a well-established presence in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Pinsent Masons has played a key role in major projects across the region. Likewise, Alsabhan & Alajaji has built a strong reputation within Saudi Arabia's legal sector.

Catherine Workman, Partner, and Head of the Middle East at Pinsent Masons, stated:

"This is an exciting new chapter for the firm's presence in the Middle East-both for our firm and for our many clients in the region. The Saudi Arabian government's ambitious Vision 2030 programme is creating new opportunities for domestic and international investors, while also transforming the Kingdom's legal and regulatory landscape."

"We are thrilled to launch Pinsent Masons Saudi Arabia and warmly welcome Ibrahim Alajaji and his team to Pinsent Masons. We also look forward to continuing our strong and successful collaboration with Naif Alsabhan, whose leadership has been invaluable to our success in the country and without whom this exciting development would not have been possible."

Ibrahim Alajaji, Managing Partner at Pinsent Masons Saudi Arabia, added:

"Our collaboration has allowed us to deliver top-tier legal services in Saudi Arabia, and this new structure strengthens our ability to do so. It positions our transactional team to provide even greater value in the Saudi market while actively supporting the country's economic transformation."

"Additionally, this move presents exciting opportunities for Saudi legal talent. Young professionals will gain exposure to high-value transactions and complex legal matters within a leading international law firm. Through a structured training programme, they will develop expertise in navigating Saudi Arabia's evolving legal and regulatory landscape."

Naif Alsabhan, Managing Partner at Alsabhan & Alajaji, commented:

"We have built strong client relationships across the Kingdom, and Alsabhan & Alajaji will continue expanding its litigation and legislation drafting practices. The new phase enables us to better support both domestic and international businesses operating in Saudi Arabia"

"The launch of Pinsent Masons Saudi Arabia and Alsabhan & Alajaji reflects the success of our alliance over the years. This next stage drives us to achieve even greater success."

