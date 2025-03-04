Zalaris reported another record quarter of revenue and operating profit. In constant currency (cc), the company reported revenue growth of 13.6% y-o-y in Q424 and 16.1% in FY24, helped by strong growth in Managed Services and APAC. FY24 company adjusted EBIT grew 54% y-o-y to a margin of 11% (+2.5pp y-o-y) and the Q424 margin reached 13%. Management believes the company is on track to hit annualised revenue of NOK1.5bn ahead of its FY26 target and is narrowing its EBIT margin guidance to 13-15% (from 12-15%).

