A "specific boost" for European solar manufacturing, but a lack of financing and storage to support grids will continue to hold back deployment unless addressed. SolarPower Europe's CEO, Walburga Hemetsberger, welcomed Europe's new Clean Industrial Deal's (CID) strategy to prioritize domestic-made products in public procurement. The CID was published on Feb. 26, as part of the EU's strategy to accelerate decarbonization while also boosting industrial competitiveness. "The intention to prefer EU-made products in public procurement should strengthen the Net-Zero Industry Act," Hemetsberger pointed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...