Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Mobile app growth agency REPLUG made significant strides in 2024 - growing, fostering connection, collaboration, and pushing boundaries for clients across the globe.

From late-night strategy calls to conference meetups and everything in between, REPLUG's efforts resulted in five key milestones:

Welcomed 21 new partners into the REPLUG family

into the REPLUG family Generated over 18.69 million app installs and 950,000 in-app events

app installs and in-app events Became finalists at the App Growth Awards

at the App Growth Awards Earned recognition as a Top Global B2B Company

In addition, the agency expanded its team and published over 30 articles, six eBooks, and countless insights.

REPLUG's co-founder Lorenzo Rossi said the company successfully met its targets despite unstable market conditions at the start of the year, thanks to its exceptional customer success management:

Successfully onboarding and retaining numerous new partners throughout 2024

Taking a comprehensive approach to app marketing

Offering unique industry services like app store optimization, traditional paid user acquisition, and OEM advertising

"We are committed not only to delivering outstanding results but also to serving as a key industry resource by freely sharing our frameworks and resources," he added.

"This holistic approach allows us to meticulously address every phase of our partners' app growth, consistently finding the right solutions to ensure efficient growth. Our ability to exceed expectations is why our clients love working with us."

REPLUG's team brings over a decade of experience in the mobile and digital marketing industry.

About REPLUG

REPLUG is an international multi-award-winning mobile app growth consulting agency founded in 2020. Its team brings together mobile app experts with over 10 years of experience in the mobile and digital marketing industry.

