Key9 Identity Launches Groundbreaking Passwordless Identity Platform

Key9 Identity Delivers Enhanced Security and User Experience with Passwordless Platform

Key9 Identity, a leader in innovative Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that has been operating in stealth mode since September 2023, today announced the official launch of its cutting-edge passwordless authentication platform. Designed to enhance security and streamline user experiences, the Key9 platform eliminates the need for traditional passwords by leveraging public key cryptography and open standards such as SAML2, OpenID, and Passkeys.

With cyberattacks on the rise, the risks associated with password-based authentication have become a significant concern for businesses and users alike. Key9 Identity's new platform offers a robust and scalable solution, enabling organizations to adopt a zero-trust security model while improving operational efficiency.

"Passwords are a thing of the past," said Champ Clark III, CEO of Key9 Identity. "With the launch of our platform, we're empowering businesses to protect their digital assets and users without compromising convenience or security. This is the future of authentication."

"Unlike our competitors, we began with a zero-trust model. Our design is significantly more secure since we don't have passwords to steal. As we like to say, 'We don't keep secrets.'" said Champ Clark III.

The platform's key features include:

Passwordless Authentication : Using Passkeys, Key9 enables secure access through biometrics, hardware tokens, and other frictionless methods. Passkeys provide a seamless and highly secure authentication experience by leveraging unique cryptographic credentials tied to user devices, ensuring protection against phishing and other cyber threats.

Zero-Trust Architecture : Enhanced protection against phishing, credential stuffing, and other threats. Key9 adopts a zero-trust approach by not storing passwords, ensuring there is nothing for attackers to steal.

Seamless Integration : Compatibility with leading cloud-based applications and enterprise systems.

User-Centric Design: Simplified onboarding and access management for employees, partners, and customers.

Key9 has launched a free trial of its platform as part of its commitment to innovation and collaboration. The company invites IT professionals, security experts, and the identity community to test the solution and provide feedback.

"The free trial marks an exciting step in our journey," said Champ Clark III. "We're eager to collaborate with industry leaders to refine our platform and set a new standard for identity management."

Organizations interested in joining the free trial program can learn more and sign up at www.k9.io .

About Key9 Identity - Key9 Identity is a Jacksonville, Florida-based Identity and Access Management (IAM) company committed to revolutionizing digital security. Focusing on passwordless authentication and zero-trust principles, Key9 empowers businesses to safeguard their digital ecosystems while delivering exceptional user experiences.

Key9 Identity

Email: info@k9.io

Phone: (855) 669-KEY9 (5399)

Website: www.k9.i o

