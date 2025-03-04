The State of Oklahoma has unveiled groundbreaking results from the first year of its partnership with Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence. By leveraging the Celonis Process Intelligence platform, Oklahoma has unlocked more than $10 million in value, setting a benchmark for public sector innovation in the United States.

As part of the state's collaboration with Celonis, Oklahoma has deployed an AI Copilot to simplify access to process insights for procurement specialists and leadership, focusing on flagged and exempt purchase orders. This has already resulted in direct financial savings and efficiency gains, enabling Oklahoma to reinvest resources into critical public services.

"As the first U.S. state to implement Celonis in 2023, Oklahoma has taken bold steps to modernize its operations and strengthen its stewardship of taxpayer funds," said Rick Rose, state chief operating officer and director of the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). "By harnessing the power of Process Intelligence and AI, the State has boosted efficiency, streamlined workflows, and realized significant financial and operational improvements across its agencies."

OMES is using artificial intelligence to monitor how taxpayer dollars are being spent within the state's 118 agencies. By using advanced data analytics through Celonis, OMES and the state's agencies can examine how funds are spent.

Key benefits include:

Cost savings: Celonis has been critical in identifying $8.48 billion of statutory exempt purchases by agencies. In addition, the Celonis Process Intelligence platform enabled OMES to identify $190 million in flagged purchase card transactions and identified $5.63 million in transactions that exposed areas for agencies to implement better controls and education for future transactions.

Celonis has been critical in identifying $8.48 billion of statutory exempt purchases by agencies. In addition, the Celonis Process Intelligence platform enabled OMES to identify $190 million in flagged purchase card transactions and identified $5.63 million in transactions that exposed areas for agencies to implement better controls and education for future transactions. Efficiency gains: The Celonis Process Intelligence platform reviews procurement data in minutes a task that previously took years empowering faster, more accurate decision-making.

The Celonis Process Intelligence platform reviews procurement data in minutes a task that previously took years empowering faster, more accurate decision-making. Improved oversight: Over $3 billion in purchases lacked oversight. Celonis reviewed $29.4 billion worth of purchase order lines in record time, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

Transforming Public Sector Operations

Following a legislative review of state purchases, the State of Oklahoma discovered that its agencies had procured over $3 billion worth of goods and services outside the supervision of OMES. To maintain compliance with state laws and regulations, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency and the state governor tasked OMES with increasing oversight of state purchasing. To achieve this, they turned to Celonis.

Using the Celonis Process Intelligence platform, Oklahoma has gained unparalleled visibility into its processes, including procurement, accounts payable, and citizen-facing services. In less than 12 weeks, the platform gave OMES 100% visibility in the more than 24,000 purchase orders (worth $4.68 billion) flowing through PeopleSoft, the state's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

In addition, the state has:

Optimized its procurement lifecycle by accelerating approval processes and reducing redundant expenses;

by accelerating approval processes and reducing redundant expenses; Made improvements in accounts payable via streamlined invoice handling, minimizing overdue payments and errors; and

via streamlined invoice handling, minimizing overdue payments and errors; and Enhanced its delivery of citizen services, cutting response times and increasing satisfaction levels.

"Oklahoma's commitment to innovation has transformed how we deliver services to our citizens," Rose said. "With Celonis, we've turned insights into action, demonstrating that data-driven decision-making yields measurable results for both government employees and taxpayers."

A Model for Government Modernization

As public sector organizations face increasing pressure to maximize resources and deliver high-quality services, Oklahoma's success underscores the tremendous potential of innovative technology to drive transformation. By automating routine processes and enabling smarter workflows, Oklahoma is setting a new standard for operational excellence in the public sector.

"Previously, processing this amount of data would be time-consuming and expensive, requiring us to contract more than 45 people," said Janet Morrow, director of OMES Risk, Assessment and Compliance. "Now we can do much more in a significantly shorter timeframe, saving thousands of hours in manual labor and tens of thousands of tax dollars in wages, allowing us to redirect our workforce to other areas where they're needed."

"Oklahoma's approach sets a benchmark for what is possible when government organizations embrace process intelligence. We are proud to support the State of Oklahoma in its mission to modernize government operations and deliver greater value to its citizens," said Mark Jacobs, SVP of North America at Celonis. "By leveraging the power of Celonis, Oklahoma has not only boosted its efficiency but also transformed how its agencies operate. This success highlights how our platform empowers teams with the insights they need to identify improvement opportunities, make informed decisions, and ensure accountability to taxpayers, and we look forward to building on this momentum to help the state achieve even greater outcomes in the years ahead."

Building on its initial success, Oklahoma plans to expand its use of Celonis to further streamline operations and ensure accountability in the use of taxpayer funds by continuing to leverage its market-leading platform to expand the state's modernization initiatives across additional agencies and functions.

To learn more about how the State of Oklahoma works with Celonis, please read here.

About OMES

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services provides financial, property, purchasing, human resources and information technology services to all state agencies, and assists the Governor's Office on budgetary policy matters. Our mission: Provide excellent service, expert guidance and continuous improvement in support of our partners' goals. For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/omes.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic and without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

2025 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250304275357/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@celonis.com