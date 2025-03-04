Canva's 2025 "The State of Marketing AI Reportuncovers transformative insights from 2,400 marketing and creative leaders worldwide

94% had AI budgets in 2024; 75% to increase spend in 2025

92% say AI literacy will be a must-have skill within 2-4 years

85% report AI is saving teams 4+ hours per week

78% call AI critical to long-term strategy

Canva, the world's only all-in-one visual communication platform, today released "The State of Marketing AI Report" uncovering transformative trends in AI adoption, investment, and impact across the global marketing landscape.

The study, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, a global business intelligence firm, surveyed 2,400 marketing and creative leaders across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia to provide a deep understanding of why organizations are doubling down on AI to stay ahead of the curve and to uncover gaps hindering its full potential.

"The State of Marketing AI Report" follows Canva's 2023 "Marketing AI Report which explored perceptions of AI when it was still an emerging technology. Back then, there was undeniable excitement about AI's potential, but concerns about privacy and stifling creativity were strong and measuring its impact seemed far off. Since then, the adoption of AI has gained significant momentum across the marketing industry and usage within teams is now widespread.

Canva's latest report confirms a clear shift in mindset that's moving from cautious experimentations to strategic investment. The top global findings include:

AI is here to stay with a surge in investment. Nearly all marketers (94%) allocated AI budgets in 2024, and three-quarters (75%) expect to continue ramping up spending in 2025. Nearly two-thirds (62%) anticipate budget increases of at least 25%. This surge signals a turning point as 78% see AI becoming an essential part of their long-term strategies.



Widespread adoption hasn't translated to smooth execution. Despite its increasing significance, the AI market is highly saturated, with 64% agreeing there are too many AI tools available. While 45% feel pressured to adopt new tech, it's difficult for them to land on the right solutions. Even after adoption, 61% struggle to integrate new AI tools into their existing workflows. In addition, one in three admit they don't know how to measure the success of AI initiatives or determine ROI, despite investing significant resources. This contrast underscores a key reality: marketers see AI as essential but many are still figuring out how to maximize its application and value.



AI is giving valuable time back. Efficiency remains one of AI's biggest selling points with marketers tasked with delivering greater results with limited resources. Most marketers (85%) are reclaiming the equivalent of a full workday every two weeks, saving at least four hours per week thanks to AI tools. One in five (18%) are saving 10+ hours a week. Even still, only 52% consistently measure AI's impact, leaving many without a clear understanding of what the technology can fully unlock for marketing and creative teams.



AI is a starting point, not the finished product. The majority (89%) trust AI tools, yet 94% still apply human oversight, reviewing and refining outputs in ways that ensure accuracy, quality, and brand consistency. However, more than a third (35%) cite limited customization options for adhering to brand guidelines as a major frustration. Overall, concerns about brand safety (22%), data privacy (21%), and impact on creativity (13%) linger, leading 86% to implement AI use case policies to guide responsible adoption.



AI literacy is now seen as a critical skill. As adoption accelerates and integrations deepen, marketers are leading this transformation with 85% open to letting their teams experiment with AI. Looking ahead, the vast majority (92%) believe AI literacy will be a must-have skill in the next two to four years.



As adoption accelerates and integrations deepen, marketers are leading this transformation with 85% open to letting their teams experiment with AI. Looking ahead, the vast majority (92%) believe AI literacy will be a must-have skill in the next two to four years.? Interest in Agentic AI is brewing. Marketers are enticed by the prospect of unlocking new avenues for innovation, productivity and creativity. The top applications attracting the most interest from autonomous agents are tracking brand sentiment and flagging potential issues. Campaign monitoring, measurement and optimization and personalisation for diverse audience segments are also top of mind.

"AI in marketing is no longer an experiment-it's an essential strategy. If you're not leveraging AI to drive creativity, efficiency, and measurable results, you're already behind," said Zach Kitschke, CMO of Canva. "The shift from exploration to execution is happening fast. Marketing leaders need to move beyond incremental AI adoption and integrate it as a core pillar of their strategy. That means choosing the right tools, empowering their teams with AI literacy, and measuring impact. Those who get this right will not only unlock new creative possibilities but also drive real business outcomes."

AI is no longer just a creative tool, it's a business imperative. It's redefining how brands connect, engage, and grow. "The State of Marketing AI Report" is built for marketing and creative leaders looking to get ahead in this AI era. For a deeper look at the insights and to discover how other marketing leaders are unlocking the power of AI, explore the full report here.

Methodology

Canva commissioned Morning Consult to survey 2,400 business leaders in marketing and creative roles. These individuals are decision-makers for purchasing software in their department or company. Specifically, Canva surveyed 500 business leaders in the United States, 500 in Australia, 500 in the United Kingdom, 300 in France, 300 in Germany and 300 in Spain.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, the company serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide.

Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures business professionals have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.

