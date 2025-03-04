Iconic footwear brand chooses AI-powered customer data cloud to drive global growth through personalization

Amperity, an AI-powered customer data cloud, today announced Dr. Martens, an iconic British brand, has selected its platform to support its global data and marketing operations strategy. This strategic move enables Dr. Martens to recognize and engage customers consistently across all channels, driving significant performance improvements.

"At Dr. Martens, we're not just selling iconic boots, shoes, and sandals; we're elevating retail experiences that exceed expectations," said Lynn Ritson, Global Digital Director at Dr. Martens. "Selecting Amperity demonstrates our commitment to enhancing customer engagement with AI-powered personalization. Initial results show we can better serve our customers across all touchpoints while driving business growth."

This transformation comes at a pivotal time as the digital industry adapts to evolving privacy regulations and the approaching end of third-party cookies. Through this partnership, Dr. Martens will leverage Amperity's AI-powered identity resolution and insights platform to scale their data maturity across key global markets while ensuring privacy compliance.

"Dr. Martens' partnership with Amperity marks a significant milestone in their digital transformation journey," said Matthew Biboud-Lubeck, General Manager at Amperity. "In today's evolving digital landscape, their proactive approach to enhancing customer engagement through our AI-powered customer data cloud will enable personalized experiences across all touchpoints while maintaining robust privacy compliance. This collaboration exemplifies how leading brands are using AI-driven solutions to build deeper customer relationships and drive sustainable growth."

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Produced originally for workers looking for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Dr. Martens has since transcended its working-class roots while still celebrating its proud heritage and, six decades later, "Docs" or "DM's" are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of empowerment and their own individual attitude. The Company is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For more information visit https://www.drmartens.com.

About Amperity

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BECU, Planet Fitness, and Wyndham Hotels Resorts, rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

