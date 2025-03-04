DXC Technology Company: DXC and ServiceNow to Drive AI-powered Innovation for the Insurance Industry

ServiceNow and DXC expand their strategic partnership to combine DXC's industry-leading software and expertise with ServiceNow's AI-enabled platform

ASHBURN, Va. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced new offerings with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, to modernize the insurance industry. As an Elite partner, DXC is combining its industry-leading solutions and ServiceNow's AI capabilities and workflows to introduce DXC Assure BPM (Business Process Management) powered by ServiceNow.

Today's insurers are pressured to accelerate growth and innovation, streamline operations, and provide faster, more reliable services to policyholders, but are often constrained by processes and workflows that are complex and highly manual. According to HFS Research, 45% of insurers are already investing in technology-driven alignment of their front, middle, and back offices.

DXC and ServiceNow are uniquely positioned to help insurers drive innovation for greater operational efficiency. Combining DXC's insurance expertise and scale with ServiceNow's single platform and data model, DXC Assure BPM powered by ServiceNow integrates AI, data and workflows to reduce process debt, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction. The solution applies across the entire policy lifecycle and is expected to help reduce up to 40% of operational costs typically spent on manual processing.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and accelerating business outcomes. Our expanded partnership with ServiceNow will combine our deep insurance expertise with ServiceNow's advanced AI workflow technology to drive speed, agility and operational transformation for insurers," said Ray August, President of Insurance Software and Business Process Services at DXC. "Together, we are shaping the future of the insurance industry."

"Unifying ServiceNow's AI and workflows with DXC's deep insurance industry insight has the power to change insurance processes in ways never possible before," said Erica Volini, executive vice president, worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow. "Together we're helping accelerate transformation across carriers - bringing greater agility and speed to each and every process."

Available today, Assure BPM powered by ServiceNow is an end-to-end insurance solution designed to support the full policy lifecycle, including policy administration, billing and payment, new business and underwriting, and claims management. Key highlights include:

Purpose-built, preconfigured workflows based on DXC's 40+ years of insurance experience and ServiceNow's AI and workflow technology.

Fully integrated with DXC Assure Platform for advanced security, seamless integrations to many DXC insurance applications and enhanced data hub.

AI-driven, self-service portal for policyholders that delivers a personalized customer experience with faster, more accurate responses to questions.

Enhanced AI capabilities to automate back-office policy administration and free up resources to focus on innovation and customer service.

