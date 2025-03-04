Sphera Solutions: New Book, Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good, Demonstrates How to Balance Sustainability and Profitability

The Book, By Sphera CEO Paul Marushka, Provides Key Insights to Help Businesses Lead with Purpose and Drive Long-Term Value as Strategies for Sustainability Continue to Evolve

Chicago, IL, March 04, 2025and a recognized leader in the sustainability industry, today announced the upcoming release of his new book, Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good. This must-read book for CEOs, business leaders and sustainability and risk professionals guides leaders through the complexities of sustainability and operational risk strategies while providing a roadmap for long term business outcomes.

As regulations shift, political landscapes evolve and market dynamics fluctuate, businesses that approach sustainability with a balanced, thoughtful strategy are best positioned for long-term success. Rather than viewing sustainability as a compliance burden or fleeting trend, forward-thinking companies recognize that sustainability matters and plays a large role in driving operational efficiency and building resilience in any economic or regulatory environment. Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good reinforces that sustainability is a strategic necessity that fuels growth, reduces risk and creates lasting value for all stakeholders.

The book, featuring Paul's experiences and lessons learned from 20+ years in the sustainability and operational risk industry, also illustrates how the "Cycle of Good" concept enables businesses to become a Force for Good. It provides a clear roadmap for business leaders seeking to balance sustainability and profitability, demonstrating how organizations can enhance corporate reputation and drive long-term business performance by investing in sustainable strategies that go beyond reporting.

"Companies exist at different stages in their sustainability journey. Some are just getting started, others are barely maintaining compliance, but true leaders treat sustainability as a strategic business driver," said Marushka. "A nuanced, balanced approach to sustainability innovation enables companies to prosper across regional lines, in any market or regulatory environment. In my time as a CEO, I've learned that companies that anticipate and respond to cultural and societal shifts position themselves as leaders, but those that lag behind risk obsolescence."

"This book provides important insights into practical strategies - grounded in examples of success - for simultaneously benefiting businesses and advancing sustainability," said Hari Osofsky, Dean and Myra and James Bradwell Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

David Batchelor, former vice chairman at Marsh, describes the book as "An essential read for anyone wanting to learn more about sustainability and how to think about it in both a pragmatic and strategic way."

The principles outlined in Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good align with Sphera's mission to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world. By adopting a structured and balanced approach to sustainability, companies can drive innovation, attract talent and secure long-term stakeholder trust.

Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good is available for pre-orderon Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading booksellers. It will be available for purchase on April 22nd.

About Paul Marushka

Paul Marushka is the founder, president and CEO of Sphera, a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. During his career, he has authored numerous articles in publications, including the United Nations Global Yearbook, regarding the use of analytics and technology in decision making. He has spoken in a variety of forums around the world and has been recognized by ELEMCON as an environmental leader, breaking new ground in creating solutions, programs, platforms and products to help companies achieve greater success in environmental management. He was also awarded an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award for his dedication and leadership.

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

