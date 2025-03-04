Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc (OTC Pink: SING) subsidiary Boston Solar is excited to partner with Active Surfaces to test its cutting-edge solar technology, conducting mock installations at its Woburn, MA warehouse. The primary objective of this collaboration is to assess installation efficiency and gather feedback from experienced solar installers to further enhance the product's durability and ease of installation.

"As a fellow Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) alumnus, it's especially rewarding to support Active Surfaces in their groundbreaking innovations within the solar industry," said Mike Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "I believe this technology represents the next major advancement for the solar industry, and its potential to reduce costs for both installers and customers is truly exciting."

Installers see improved margins through reduced labor costs. During the mock installation, the team installed 2 kW of capacity in a matter of minutes. At this pace, hundreds of kilowatts of rooftop solar could be deployed in under a week-cutting installation time significantly compared to traditional solar. Additionally, commercial installations often come with added expenses that are passed on to customers, such as the cost of renting cranes to lift pallets of solar panels and equipment onto rooftops. Active Surfaces' ultra-light panels can be carried up a ladder, eliminating costly equipment rentals like cranes, further driving down installation costs.

"At Active Surfaces, we're not just innovating in the lab-we're putting our technology in the hands of real-world experts. Partnering with Boston Solar, a trusted local solar developer, gives us invaluable insights from an experienced team that understands what it takes to deploy solar at scale. Their expertise helps us refine our product to make installations faster, easier, and more cost-effective. This collaboration is a critical step in scaling next-gen flexible solar for widespread adoption." - Shiv Bhakta, CEO & Co-Founder, Active Surfaces

Active Surfaces offers a thin, ultra-light, and flexible solar solution designed to be installed on virtually any surface. This innovation seamlessly integrates solar energy into everyday environments, unlocking new solar deployment opportunities in homes, schools, and commercial buildings.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

