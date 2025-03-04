RF Awareness leverages patented AI techniques to mitigate interference, optimize network utilization, and improve scalability and reliability for satellite services.

After being in stealth mode, Digital Global Systems (DGS) today revealed how it leverages patented AI technology in its RF Awareness platform to help satellite operators and their partners to effectively manage increasing network complexity and create new revenue-generating opportunities in a changing space market. With the impending growth of direct-to-device satellite activity and increasing numbers of consumer, enterprise, and military devices and applications, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite environment is rapidly becoming a more crowded one in which to operate. Advanced RF awareness and spectrum management are key to ensuring unimpeded scalability and reliability for all applications.

The direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services market is expected to take off in 2025. As the air interface portion of the network becomes more filled with D2D users, satellite operators with DGS' RF Awareness technology will be able to leverage patented AI techniques to monitor and help mitigate interference, while striving toward more autonomous and self-optimized network operations. In addition, DGS has demonstrated that its AI techniques can be used to reduce the computational processing required to establish D2D links by 25% to 40%. This efficiency improvement translates to lower power consumption and related costs.

The basis for these benefits lies in 107 patents, out of 305 total, that DGS holds on the use of autonomous machine-to-machine inference model reasoning and pattern recognition methods to streamline the overall training set for AI applications and directly enable these advantages. Also, as more service providers begin to look to AI for autonomous service creation and network operations, these patented capabilities can be the basis for creating new revenue-generating applications.

"Satellite operators face enormous opportunities to create new services with the imminent growth of D2D, but as space becomes more congested, these operators must effectively manage the RF spectrum, as well as the increasing on-board computing requirements posed by establishing D2D links," said Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. "Using AI to analyze data on spectrum usage, signal quality, coverage, and capacity puts providers in the best position to support new services, achieve the highest levels of network reliability, and scale D2D communications to the maximum number of users."

RF Awareness provides these benefits for satellite operators:

Increased awareness of congested spectrum environments, along with detailed information on signal quality, coverage, and capacity as well as 52 other signal characteristics that satellite operators can use to mitigate interference.

Higher reliability for user applications, including military and defense applications.

The ability to fine-tune network parameters based on customer needs and to create a foundation for new, revenue-generating services for satellite operators.

Improved on-board computing efficiency, derived from patented AI techniques, that significantly reduces the amount of processing required to establish a D2D link.

Enhanced ability to scale D2D communications to support more users without compromising service quality.

DGS has a history of supporting dynamic spectrum sharing for mobile operators, private wireless networks, IoT networks, and others through use of AI to autonomously analyze wireless spectrum usage and extract actionable data to improve service quality. Now, with its RF Awareness platform, DGS can provide real-time, AI-driven spectrum analysis and network optimization for the satellite market that other non-AI spectrum analysis platforms struggle to match. RF Awareness uses its AI techniques to intelligently provide a real-time view of shared spectrum, along with ongoing on-orbit RF analysis of the electromagnetic environment to help operators mitigate interference. These capabilities have positive implications not only for communications applications operating in increasingly congested spectrum, but also for satellite-based military applications. Effective RF analysis and optimization is key to maintaining and improving the situational awareness and communications for warfighters, particularly in the event of targeted interference by an opposing force.

About DGS

Headquartered in northern Virginia, DGS helps network operators, hyperscalers, infrastructure providers, private wireless customers, and other industry players address the global industry challenge of wireless spectrum scarcity. Since 2013, DGS has been issued more than 305 patents, with more than 100 patents pending, setting the standard for its leadership in advancing the detection, identification, classification, and geolocation of radio frequency (RF) signals. AI and machine learning allow industry stakeholders access, awareness, and real-time usage of crucial RF data to diminish interference and enable new wireless services.

