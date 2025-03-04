PathPresenter Partners with Leading Global Cancer Center to Integrate AI Module for Oncology Research

"DeepLIIF" algorithm enhances accuracy, reproducibility, and efficiency in pathology, providing a cost-effective solution for advanced biomarker analysis

PathPresenter, a leader in digital pathology workflow software, is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), one of the world's foremost oncology institutes, to integrate the PathPresenter platform with DeepLIIF, a new AI module for oncology research developed at MSK.

DeepLIIF was created by Dr. Saad Nadeem, Assistant Professor and Director of the Nadeem Lab at MSK, in collaboration with Dr. Travis J. Hollmann, who formerly served as Director of Immunomorphology Platforms and Associate Attending Pathologist at MSK. It is a deep-learning algorithm that transforms standard immunohistochemistry (IHC) images into virtual high-resolution multiplex immunofluorescence (IF) images, enabling automated cell segmentation and precise quantification. This approach enhances accuracy, reproducibility, and efficiency in pathology, providing a cost-effective solution for advanced biomarker analysis.

By integrating DeepLIIF into the Pathpresenter image management system, PathPresenter expands access to MSK's powerful AI tools, enabling pathologists worldwide to analyze complex pathology images in a research context more efficiently and accurately.

"We applaud MSK's leadership in continuously advancing the field of digital pathology," said Dr. Cory Batenchuk, SVP of Operations at PathPresenter. "Dr. Nadeem's innovation with DeepLIIF represents a significant advancement in our field and we're delighted to give more pathologists the opportunity to leverage this technology in a research context through the global reach of our platform."

"DeepLIIF is a novel virtual staining AI algorithm deployed at MSK, following rigorous validation and single-site regulatory approval," said Dr. Nadeem. "DeepLIIF allows more accurate cellular phenotyping with whole-cell segmentation and is more sensitive to picking out low and ultra-low IHC DAB expression due to the higher dynamic range in co-registered IF images during training. We are excited to collaborate with PathPresenter to extend our reach while expanding our offerings to more complex markers such as PD-L1 and HER2. Working with PathPresenter, we are hoping to follow the same validation and single-site approval process where applicable for clinical deployment while allowing research use by default."

This collaboration builds upon MSK's experience and familiarity with PathPresenter during the past five years. More than 150 pathologists within the institution currently use MSK's customized PathPresenter installation for digital pathology education and research.

DeepLIIF becomes the latest AI application to be integrated into PathPresenter's vendor-agnostic platform, joining solutions from industry leaders such as Paige, IBEX, 4D Path and MindPeak. With its secure, scalable architecture, PathPresenter offers AI developers a rapid, proven path to deploy their models while providing users with a powerful, consistent workflow for accessing multiple AI solutions.

