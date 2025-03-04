Pinya XP Fka Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces New Corporate Image

PINYA XP Unveils Digital Hub for Cannabis Authentication Technology with Integrated Resources for Partners, Developers, and Industry Stakeholders

Pinya XP aka Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (USOTC:PNXP) ("PINYA XP" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabis authentication and verification technology, today announced the launch of its new corporate website at https://pinya.ai, designed to showcase the Company's innovative GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The new website features a comprehensive overview of the Company's blockchain-based authentication technology, detailed product information, and educational resources for various stakeholders in the cannabis supply chain.

The modern, user-friendly design reflects PINYA XP's commitment to innovation and transparency in the cannabis industry. "Our new website serves as a digital hub for our vision of creating a safer, more transparent cannabis industry," said Franjose "Frank" Yglesias, CEO of PINYA XP. "We've designed it to provide clear, accessible information about our GROOVY platform and how our blockchain verification technology protects consumers, growers, manufacturers, and retailers. The site embodies our mission and showcases the cutting-edge solutions we're bringing to market." Key features of the new website include:

Interactive demonstrations of the GROOVY authentication process

Comprehensive explanation of QR-NFT tag technology

Information about the Geno-NFT Library for strain protection

Educational resources about blockchain verification in cannabis

Partner resources and integration information

Investor relations section with financial information and SEC filings

Corporate governance information and leadership team profiles

News and media center for company announcements In addition to the main corporate site, PINYA XP has launched two complementary digital resources:

PINYA Wiki (https://pinya.wiki): A comprehensive knowledge base providing detailed technical documentation, implementation guides, and best practices for partners and developers working with the GROOVY platform. The Wiki serves as an educational resource for understanding cannabis authentication technology and blockchain applications in the industry.

PINYA News (https://pinya.news): A dedicated news portal covering the latest developments in cannabis authentication, blockchain verification, and industry regulations. The site features company announcements, case studies, market insights, and thought leadership content from PINYA XP's executive team.

The website will also introduces the GROOVY mobile application, which allows consumers to verify the authenticity of cannabis products by scanning QR-NFT tags. Through this application, users can access complete product information, including strain details, lab results, and cultivation data, while earning rewards for verified scans. "We've created a digital experience that matches the sophistication of our technology platform," added Marc Williams, Chief Operations Officer. "The new website, along with our Wiki and News resources, clearly communicates how our authentication ecosystem functions from seed to sale, providing value to every participant in the cannabis supply chain." The website launch coincides with the Company's recent leadership transition and strategic relocation to Atlanta, Georgia, positioning PINYA XP at the forefront of cannabis authentication technology innovation. To explore the new website and learn more about PINYA XP's authentication solutions, visit https://pinya.ai.

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba PINYA XP

At PINYA XP (USOTC:PNXP), our mission begins with saving lives. Through our GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem, we provide unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity, ensuring consumers receive exactly what they expect. This blockchain-powered system prevents counterfeit products from reaching the market, protecting consumers from potentially harmful substances while enabling healthcare professionals to confidently recommend products with verified profiles.

Our centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain creates an immutable record of each product's journey from seed to sale. Every scan of our QR-NFT tags reveals a complete history of the product's cultivation, testing, and distribution, establishing an unbreakable chain of trust throughout the supply chain. This transparency isn't just about compliance - it's about creating a safer cannabis industry for everyone.

The GROOVY Rewards program transforms product authentication into an engaging experience. Consumers earn rewards for verifying products, completing educational modules, and participating in our community. This gamification approach not only encourages active participation in product safety but also generates valuable data insights that help drive industry improvements.

Our Geno-NFT Library revolutionizes intellectual property protection in cannabis. This secure, blockchain-based repository allows growers to register their unique strains and receive automatic royalties when their genetics are used in authenticated products. By ensuring fair compensation for innovation, we're fostering the development of new, high-quality cannabis varieties.

The GROOVY Marketplace connects all these elements into a comprehensive ecosystem where authenticated products, verified genetics, and engaged consumers come together. Our AI-powered analytics engine processes this rich data to provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions while ensuring product safety and quality.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the

cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully consider these factors and the risks discussed throughout this report before making any investment decisions. This statement is made for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Further, investors should independently research and evaluate

the potential risks and rewards of investing in the Company and the cannabis and cryptocurrency sectors.

Contact Information

Frank Yglesias

CEO

info@pinya.work

4047343277

SOURCE: Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire