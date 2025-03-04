Specificity Inc.: Specificity, Inc. Takes Another Leap Forward With AI Driven, Intent Based Data, in Its New Partnership With Blackpearl Group

Specificity, Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY), a leader in innovative digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Blackpearl Group (BPG), the technology company behind Pearl Diver, an AI-powered intent data solution that delivers high quality, real-time intent audience insights. This collaboration further strengthens Specificity's unwavering commitment to delivering clean audience data - free of bot and mechanical traffic - ensuring highly effective and efficient marketing campaigns.

At Specificity, data integrity and audience targeting is at the core foundation of all marketing tactics. Unlike traditional marketing approaches that often contend with fraudulent or inflated audience numbers, Specificity takes a precision-driven approach to digital marketing, guaranteeing that every campaign reaches real, in-market consumers. By integrating Pearl Diver's AI-driven intent data, Specificity expands its ability to execute targeted Connected TV (CTV) campaigns with unparalleled accuracy across the nation.

Through this partnership, Specificity enriches its existing data capabilities by leveraging Pearl Diver's proprietary intent scoring, adding additional layers of audience intelligence to refine targeting strategies. This enhanced approach ensures even greater precision and effectiveness in audience targeting, further distinguishing Specificity's capabilities in the digital marketing space.

"Partnering with Blackpearl Group is truly a game-changer for Specificity and our clients," said Jason Wood, CEO at Specificity, Inc. "Our mission has always been to challenge the status quo in digital marketing by ensuring that every ad dollar spent reaches real people-not bots or spam accounts. Pearl Diver's AI-powered intent data further amplifies our ability to do just that, particularly in the rapidly growing CTV space."

"At Blackpearl Group, we believe that the right partnerships unlock new opportunities for businesses to reach their ideal customers with precision," said Laurissa Hollis, VP of Sales at Blackpearl Group. "By combining Specificity's expertise in digital marketing with Pearl Diver's AI-powered intent data, we're delivering a powerful solution that helps brands engage with real, in-market consumers. This collaboration is about more than just data - it's about enabling businesses to drive meaningful engagement and maximize their marketing impact."

CTV advertising has become one of the most dynamic digital marketing channels, allowing brands to engage with highly targeted audiences in a premium, brand-safe environment. Through this partnership, Specificity will leverage Blackpearl's advanced audience data capabilities to enhance CTV campaign precision, optimize ad spend, and drive superior engagement for brands across various industries.

Beyond the dedication to clean audience data, Specificity takes pride in fostering strong, collaborative relationships with both clients and strategic partners. The partnership with Blackpearl Group and its Pearl Diver platform underscores the shared values of transparency, performance, and innovation. By collaborating together, new industry standards will be established, reinforcing the commitment to delivering marketing solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes.

For more information on Specificity, Inc. and partnership with Blackpearl Group, please visit SpecificityInc.com.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, Inc. (OTC: SPTY) is an innovative digital marketing agency that redefines audience targeting with a relentless focus on clean data and real consumer engagement. Our proprietary ad tech solutions ensure brands reach actual humans, eliminating waste and maximizing campaign effectiveness. Learn more at SpecificityInc.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire