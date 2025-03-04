Anzeige
04.03.2025 15:02 Uhr
The CE Shop LLC: Gain Stability with a New Career: The CE Shop Launches New Hampshire 40-Hour Pre-Licensing Course

Finanznachrichten News

No degree? No problem! In as little as two weeks, gain a reliable source of income and a flexible schedule with a career in real estate

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / As of last September, New Hampshire's housing market has seen a 7% increase in average home values, reaching approximately $483,940. Homes are selling rapidly, typically pending in just 9 days, according to Norada Real Estate Investments. With such high demand and limited inventory, qualified real estate professionals are more crucial than ever to guide buyers and sellers through this fast-moving market.

With New Hampshire's booming real estate market, there has never been a better time to become a real estate agent. Whether individuals are looking for a career change or a way to break into a high-earning industry, The CE Shop provides all the education needed to start strong in New Hampshire's competitive real estate sector.

How to Get Licensed in New Hampshire:

  1. Complete 40 Hours of Approved Pre-Licensing Education

  2. Pass the Course Final Exam

  3. Submit a Criminal Record Report

  4. Pass the New Hampshire State Licensing Exam

  5. Select a Sponsoring Broker

  6. Complete and Submit Your Application

For more detailed information about how to get licensed, review the steps in detail here.

The CE Shop's comprehensive curriculum covers New Hampshire real estate law, contracts, property ownership, finance, valuation, closing procedures, real estate math, and much more to ensure aspiring agents are fully prepared.

The CE Shop offers state-approved, mobile-friendly courses with unlimited practice exams to help students gain confidence before their licensing test. Course options include:

Course Only

  • 40 hours of New Hampshire pre-licensing education

  • Ebooks, career resources, and digital flashcards

  • Study schedule and real estate glossary

Standard Package

  • Everything above, plus:

  • Exam Prep Edge (National & NH-specific)

  • Pass Guarantee

Value Package

  • All of the above, plus:

  • Kickstarter Professional Development Program (3 courses)

Premium Package

  • All of the above, plus:

  • 20-Hour NH Continuing Education Package

  • Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook

Real estate is a career where income potential is directly tied to effort. In a high-demand market like New Hampshire's, new agents can start earning quickly, and with the right strategy, increase their income significantly over time. The average salary in 2025 for a New Hampshire real estate agent is $93,512, according to Indeed.

Why Choose The CE Shop?

  • Highest pass rates in the nation

  • 100% online, self-paced courses

  • Customer support offered 7 days/week

  • Comprehensive career resources and continuing education

Learn more about The CE Shop's New Hampshire real estate education offerings, take a free trial, and access career resources by visiting TheCEShop.com.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314

Contact Information

Liz Meitus
SVP, Corporate Communications
press@theceshop.com
720-822-5314

Buse Kayar
Media and Content Manager
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC



