Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Services Names Michael J. Brown as Chief Commercial Officer

Brown brings over 25 years of experience in commercial leadership roles

Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, today announced that Michael J. Brown has been named Chief Commercial Officer.

Pace® Analytical Services, the company's largest Division, provides laboratory testing and analytical services for a variety of industries, businesses, government agencies, and more to ensure that our air, water sources, soil, and products are safe for our communities and lives. Brown will be responsible for building upon the strong reputation of Pace® to further grow and expand the business.

"I am confident that under Mr. Brown's leadership, our commercial efforts will reach new heights," noted Greg Whitman, Pace® Analytical Services President. "We will lean on his extensive experience in developing commercial teams to scale for growth while ensuring Pace® clients receive the most dependable and responsive service in the business."

Brown comes to Pace® with a strong history of commercial leadership experience and success in transforming sales operations and improving client experiences. Most notably, he served Thermo Fisher Scientific for over 25 years in successive leadership roles.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

