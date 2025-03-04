Growlink Now Shipping LINKS: The Future of Smart Monitoring and Control for Controlled Environment Agriculture

Affordable Automation for Vertical Farms, Greenhouses and Cannabis Cultivation

Growlink, a leader in agricultural technology, is excited to announce that LINKS is now shipping. This innovative line of IoT-enabled monitoring and control devices brings intelligent automation and real-time optimization to controlled environment agriculture, including vertical farms, cannabis cultivators, and greenhouse operations. LINKS is available for purchase now on our website and will soon be stocked in all major hydroponic stores nationwide. Proudly manufactured in the USA, LINKS delivers high-quality components and precision engineering that growers can trust.

LINKS Bundle



"LINKS is more than just automation - it's a smarter way to grow. We've built a system powerful enough for large-scale operators yet affordable for anyone looking to optimize their operation," said Ted Tanner, CEO of Growlink. "By combining real-time monitoring with adaptive control, growers can fine-tune their environments like never before. Whether you're running a vertical farm, greenhouse or large-scale cultivation facility, LINKS provides the tools to maximize efficiency and yields."

LINKS seamlessly integrates with Growlink OS, allowing growers to monitor, control, and optimize every aspect of their cultivation environment, including:

Real-Time Monitoring - Gain instant visibility into climate, lighting, irrigation, and nutrient levels with advanced IoT sensors.

Automated Control - Adjust environmental parameters based on real-time data and predictive analytics.

Climate Optimization - Maintain precise temperature and humidity levels for maximum plant performance.

Lighting Automation - Schedule and fine-tune lighting for consistent growth cycles.

Irrigation & Crop Steering - Optimize watering schedules and nutrient delivery based on data-driven insights.

Key Features of LINKS:

Smart Monitoring & Control : Real-time data collection and automation for better decision-making.

Precision Automation : Fine-tune climate, lighting, irrigation, and fertigation with ease.

Scalable System : Start with a single device and expand as your operation grows.

Seamless Integration : Connect to Growlink OS effortlessly.

Made in the USA: Manufactured in partnership with Agrowtek® for superior quality and reliability.

Growers looking to take control of their cultivation with intelligent monitoring and control solutions can purchase LINKS today at shop.growlink.com/links.

For more information, media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Ted Tanner

CEO, Growlink

ttanner@growlink.com

303-710-2530

