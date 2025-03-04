Classic London Dry Gin Comprising Five Styles Joins Strong Portfolio of Ultra-Premium Rum, Cognac, & Liqueurs

Spiribam America proudly adds Gin Lane 1751 , a range of Victorian-style gins made in London, England, to its already strong spirits portfolio. It joins the most recent addition, Mezcal Trascendente , along with Rhum Clément & Rhum J.M from Martinique, Admiral Rodney Rum , Bounty Rum , Chairman's Reserve Rum , and Marigot Bay Rum Creams from Saint Lucia, liqueuriste Joseph Cartron from Burgundy, and Hardy Cognac .

Spiribam America Announces Partnership with Gin Lane 1751

Classic London Dry Gin Comprising Five Styles Joins Strong Portfolio of Ultra-Premium Rum, Cognac, & Liqueurs

Launched in 2017, Gin Lane 1751 celebrates the Victorian gin-making era, with bold yet balanced flavors of juniper, star anise, and Mediterranean citrus. A small batch gin, Gin Lane 1751 comprises five styles: London Dry Gin ($29.99/40% ABV); London Dry "Royal Strength" Gin ($34.99/47% ABV); 'Victoria' Pink Gin ($34.99/40% ABV); Old Tom Gin ($34.99/40% ABV); and two seasonal styles: Cucumber Watermelon Mint Gin ($34.99/40% ABV) and Violet Gin ($34.99/40% ABV).

Gin Lane 1751 was created in partnership between 10th generation gin distiller, Charles Maxwell of Thames Distillers in London, and the Bloomsbury Club, led by industry veteran Geoff Curley. "I'm thrilled to join Spiribam's portfolio of award-winning brands," says Geoff. "I've been a big fan of their U.S. approach, and know that we can achieve great success."

The partnership is a natural one: Spiribam's U.S. Managing Director Ben Jones and Geoff entered the beverage alcohol industry around the same time, maintaining a connection. "I've admired Geoff's talent for over twenty years as I watched him pilot the success of one of the fastest growing brands of this century," says Ben.

With Spiribam's deep understanding of premium beverage markets, Gin Lane 1751 is poised to become an even more recognizable name. "Super-premium gins, led by brands with value and purpose, have also sustained growth in the shadows of Tequila," says Ben. "Gin Lane 1751 symbolizes our portfolio's ethos of craft and legacy."

About Gin Lane 1751

Produced in London, Gin Lane 1751 embodies a classic, Victorian-era style gin. They are handcrafted by 10th-generation distiller Charles Maxwell of Thames Distillers, one of the world's oldest families of distillers. Made in traditional, John Dore pot stills in the classic "steep and boil" method, the quality has won the brand numerous awards. Each bottle is batch-numbered with a premium look and feel. Visit Gin Lane 1751 at https://ginlane1751.com/ and follow at @ginlane1751 .

ABOUT SPIRIBAM

Spiribam's mission to bring the finest Caribbean rum to America dates back to 2005 when Rhum Clément was introduced in the United States. The company's role evolved into an educational one focused on the advancement of Rhum Agricole from Martinique, and soon Spiribam welcomed Rhum J.M. St. Lucia Distillers was next, beginning with the re-launch of Chairman's Reserve followed by Bounty Rum and Admiral Rodney. The first acquisition outside of rum came with Joseph Cartron Liqueurs from Burgundy, and then Hardy Cognac and Mezcal Trascendente. Visit Spiribam at https://www.spiribam.com/ and follow at @spiribam .

