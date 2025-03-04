Propio Language Services: Propio Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

HITRUST e1 Certification validates Propio Language Services is committed to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

Propio, an industry-leading language solutions partner powered by advanced technology, announced that its web-based platform, Propio ONE, supporting video, audio, and on-site interpretation, along with its comprehensive resource management platform, WorkforceOS, have both earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST e1 Certification demonstrates Propio is focused on the most critical controls to showcase essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments leveraging the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe adaptive cyber threat controls appropriate for each assurance level.

"There's no room for mismanagement of information because there's no tolerance for mistrust from our clients. We have to prove to our clients day in and day out that we can stay ahead of emerging threats. HITRUST e1 Certification is a great way to show our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection," said Donnie Dooley, Propio's Chief Technology Officer.

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Propio that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said?Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "We applaud Propio for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

About Propio

Propio is an industry-leading language and technology solutions partner serving over 12,000 regional and national clients. Powered by advanced technology and guided by a vision to "eliminate the everyday obstacles of communication," Propio offers a robust suite of services-including video, phone, and on-site interpretation in 300 languages, as well as translation and localization solutions tailored for a range of industries, including healthcare, education, legal, and financial. Additionally, Propio offers WorkforceOS, an end-to-end resource management platform, that can help increase healthcare access and improve healthcare equity. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing language services companies, Propio continues to set industry standards with its innovative solutions. Propio media contact:

Sarah Haner, VP Marketing

shaner@propio.com SOURCE: Propio LS, LLC.

