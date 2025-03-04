NLM Photonics and CoMotion at the University of Washington Announce U.S. Patent for Thermoset Organic Electro-Optic Materials

Granted Patent Covers Crosslinked Films, Methods of Production and Photonic Devices

NLM Photonics, a leader in hybrid organic electro-optic (OEO) technology, and CoMotion at the University of Washington (UW) today announce the awarding of a patent covering a new thermoset hybrid OEO material, developed in the research labs of professors Bruce Robinson and Larry Dalton in the UW Department of Chemistry. Known as Selerion-HTX commercially and HLD in scientific literature, this material redefines the boundaries of photonic performance, balancing a high EO coefficient (r33) and index of refraction with unprecedented long-term temperature stability for a hybrid OEO material. Selerion-HTX is the first material in NLM's Selerion family of hybrid OEO technologies.

The patent, "Crosslinkable Nonlinear-Optical Chromophore System," was issued to the University of Washington under U.S. patent number 12187827 on Jan. 7, 2025, and is exclusively licensed to NLM Photonics via CoMotion, UW's collaborative innovation hub. The patent protects the characteristics and methods of production for Selerion-HTX, as well as its applications in EO modulators and other devices.

Selerion-HTX exhibits performance characteristics including:

EO Coefficient : 150 - 450 pm/V

Index of Refraction : 1.75 - 2.0 (wavelength dependent)

Poling efficiency : 2 - 4 nm 2 /V 2

Thermal stability: In excess of 120 degrees Celsius long-term storage and operational stability

These capabilities contribute to a uniquely high figure of merit, validating the applicability of hybrid OEO materials in commercial applications ranging from data center communications to emerging quantum technologies. Crucially, this thermoset technology is compatible with current silicon manufacturing lines, enabling fabricators to incorporate Selerion-HTX into existing process flows with minimal disruption.

"The ability to sustain strong electro-optic activity at high temperatures marks a paradigm shift in how integrated photonic components are designed," said Dr. Delwin Elder, Director of Materials Development at NLM Photonics and co-inventor on the patent. "Selerion-HTX will enable device manufacturers to move beyond the traditional performance and reliability tradeoffs of polymer and silicon-based technology, accelerating the deployment of truly next-generation EO components."

By combining an exceptional electro-optic response with robust thermal and operational stability, Selerion-HTX extends the frontiers of modulators, switches, and other EO devices that demand long-lasting, high-performance materials. Visit nlmphotonics.com to learn more and explore partnership opportunities.

About NLM Photonics

NLM Photonics develops cutting-edge organic electro-optic modulation technology transforming data centers, AI, communications, and quantum computing. Our patented hybrid technology enables higher bandwidth and lower power consumption while requiring minimal process disruption, helping solve critical challenges in efficiency and sustainability. Built on over two decades of research and development, NLM's material science breakthroughs will enable the next generation of high-performance computing. Follow us at nlmphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics.

About CoMotion at the University of Washington

CoMotion partners with the UW community on their innovation journey, providing tools, connections, and acumen to transform ideas into economic and societal impact. Find more information at comotion.uw.edu .

