Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Delivery of Two Vehicles Against $5,275,200 NJ ZIP Pipeline

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) (the "Company" or "Envirotech") today announced that the Company has delivered two high roof vans to a New Jersey small fleet operator that has been awarded vouchers under the New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP"). The delivery represents $218,000 in revenue against the Company's projected NJ ZIP pipeline of $5,275,200, which represents the aggregate revenue that may be generated by the Company if all customers that have been awarded vouchers to purchase an Envirotech vehicle through the NJ ZIP elect to purchase a vehicle through this program.

Envirotech is preparing two additional vehicles for delivery to the same New Jersey small fleet operator, with delivery expected by mid-March 2025.

President of Envirotech, Jason Maddox, emphasized "This represents the first of many expected deliveries against our projected pipeline of $5,275,200 related to NJ ZIP. As vehicles continue to come off our line, we look forward to continuing to deliver Envirotech vans and trucks to NJ ZIP customers who elect to redeem their vouchers."

The NJ ZIP is a $90 million voucher pilot launched by New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") for medium and heavy duty zero-emission vehicles. This pilot is funded by Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") proceeds allocated to NJEDA for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state. The program provides vouchers with base values ranging between $20,000 to $175,000.

The goal of the program is to accelerate the adoption and use of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles within New Jersey; to reduce emissions within the state; and to continue to allow NJEDA to determine and stimulate market-readiness, assess effectiveness of funding levels and program design, and test methodologies for measuring economic impact of such adoption. The pilot is being used to support the growth of the NJ zero-emission vehicle ecosystem, with accelerated adoption of zero-emission vehicles being the first step to attracting more jobs and investment, as other zero-emission vehicle programs and regulations roll out across multiple state agencies. Business owners that are awarded vouchers are not required to purchase the electric vehicles listed in their application and may cancel existing orders to purchase the Company's vehicles.

Business owners interested in learning about Envirotech's vehicle offering under NJ ZIP, and what vouchers may be available to them from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

