Groff Tractor & Equipment Appoints Jeff Oldham as New CEO

We are pleased to share with you the strategic appointment of Jeff Oldham as our new Chief Executive Officer. Jeff brings with him a remarkable track record spanning three decades in the heavy equipment industry.

Groff Tractor & Equipment is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Oldham as Chief Executive Officer. Jeff has over three decades of extensive experience in the heavy equipment industry, starting with John Deere corporation before successfully transitioning into the dealer channel. His deep understanding of dealership operations and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction will be invaluable as we embark on our next chapter. Jeff is also known for his dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, where employees can thrive and grow. His customer-centric approach ensures that we will continue to prioritize our customers' needs and deliver exceptional service at every touchpoint.

Jeff began his career at the John Deere Kansas City Parts Depot during college, working in the warehouse and scheduling office. He advanced through sales and marketing roles in the Agricultural Equipment Division and rose to leadership within the dealer network. Jeff has been COO for a Deere dealer group in Texas and Missouri, President of Arrow Truck Sales (Volvo Trucks), and CEO of GreenMark Equipment in western Michigan and Northern Indiana.

Throughout his career, Jeff has emphasized operational excellence, team development, and customer satisfaction - all essential for Groff Tractor & Equipment's ongoing success.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff Oldham to the Groff Tractor & Equipment team," stated Domenic Ruccolo, Board Member. "His extensive industry experience, customer focus, and leadership acumen make him the ideal fit to lead the company to the next level."

Jeff Oldham stated, "I am honored to join Groff Tractor and look forward to working with the talented team here. Together, we will continue to build on the company's strong foundation and drive growth in the heavy equipment industry."

About GT&E LLC - Founded in 1958, Groff Tractor & Equipment is a premier heavy equipment dealer serving a broad range of construction markets, including heavy construction, landscaping and general contracting, road building, excavating, forestry, governmental, demolition, and material processing. Groff Tractor provides an extremely flexible mix of sales, rentals, parts and service throughout Pennsylvania.

