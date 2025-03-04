New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Glimpse, an AI-powered market research platform, has rebranded as Panoplai, unveiling an enterprise-grade system that allows brands to ingest, analyze, and act on audience insights across multiple data sources-all within a single, interactive environment.

Originally built in 2021 as an AI-powered survey tool with a focus on language, emotion and sentiment at scale, Panoplai has evolved into a comprehensive market and audience intelligence platform, helping companies streamline market research and innovation cycles while rescuing fragmented data from disparate sources-including internal reports, legacy surveys, social conversations and customer feedback and more-transforming it into an elegant, structured, indexed and searchable system for real-time decision-making.

The rebrand reflects a fundamental shift: from offering quick snapshots of consumer sentiment to providing a panoramic, AI-powered view that supports marketing, product innovation and strategic planning at the enterprise level. This expansion substantially broadens the platform's user base cross-functionally, which now includes:

Marketers can leverage audience data for opportunity hunting, campaign planning, content testing and targeting.

can leverage audience data for opportunity hunting, campaign planning, content testing and targeting. Innovation and Research teams can shape faster, more nuanced, and more powerful insights across any dataset.

can shape faster, more nuanced, and more powerful insights across any dataset. Product teams can refine features based on market and audience insights-all within Panoplai's AI-powered ecosystem.



Panoplai logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/243077_d678fe0924cbc982_001full.jpg

Beyond Surveys: A New Standard for Market Intelligence

Designed to de-silo market research, Panoplai can both initiate new research cycles and ingest, clean, and organize previously sourced insights segmented across disparate sources. The platform accomplishes this through:

Centralizing and structuring multi-source data and documents - Companies can upload, clean and integrate surveys, NPS scores, brand trackers, social listening data, qualitative research, and their own documents (pdfs, documents, spreadsheets, and more)- into one searchable, AI-powered repository.

and documents - Companies can upload, clean and integrate surveys, NPS scores, brand trackers, social listening data, qualitative research, and their own documents (pdfs, documents, spreadsheets, and more)- into one searchable, AI-powered repository. Conversational AI analysis combined with meaningful visuals - Users can ask Panoplai's chat function complex, contextual questions about their market. Whether it's "How do Gen Z consumers describe our brand compared to two years ago?" or "Which customer pain points appear most frequently across our survey data and online reviews?" , the platform interprets queries, synthesizes insights and cites specific datasets, making research as seamless as a conversation, and provides meaningful results in the form of charts, graphs, and comparisons directly in the conversation, allowing for an elegant, powerful, easy-to-use experience.

- Users can ask Panoplai's chat function complex, contextual questions about their market. Whether it's or , the platform interprets queries, synthesizes insights and cites specific datasets, making research as seamless as a conversation, and provides meaningful results in the form of charts, graphs, and comparisons directly in the conversation, allowing for an elegant, powerful, easy-to-use experience. AI-powered digital twins and synthetic respondents - With access to first-party data, companies can build high-fidelity AI personas that simulate real audience segments, offering on-demand feedback for product development, messaging and campaign optimization.

"Most enterprises have a wealth of data and research, but it's scattered across different teams, tools and formats-making it hard to access and even harder to use," said Neil Dixit, CEO of Panoplai. "Panoplai changes that by bringing everything together into a living, evolving research environment. Instead of outdated reports, users get a dynamic system that answers their questions, compares sources and helps them act."





Neil Dixt, CEO of Panoplai



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/243077_d678fe0924cbc982_002full.jpg

Enterprise-Grade AI Trusted by Global Brands

The Panoplai platform has powered insights for industry leaders such as HubSpot, TripAdvisor and Alphabet for more than three years, delivering an enterprise-grade AI approach that accelerates innovation and marketing effectiveness.

HubSpot uses Panoplai to understand buyer attitudes in 3D, creating interactive digital twins from audience data. These AI-driven models provide teams across the organization with instant feedback on new ideas, improving decision-making and campaign development.

TripAdvisor, in partnership with Group Black, is leveraging Panoplai to address a critical gap in the travel industry: understanding the unique preferences and behaviors of Black travelers. By combining structured survey data with real-time feedback, they can track shifting sentiment and emerging travel trends with greater depth and accuracy.

Alphabet engineers seeking to advance sustainable food production by identifying untapped market segments and defining the future of AI in agriculture leverage Panoplai. In using Panoplai's AI-powered insights, they've developed hardware and software solutions aimed at making global food systems more efficient, sustainable and predictable.

Availability & Next Steps

Panoplai officially launches today, March 4, 2025. For more information, visit www.panoplai.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243077

SOURCE: AK Infinite