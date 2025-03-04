Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Alamdar S. Hamdani, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the government enforcement and investigations practice. Hamdani served as the 24th Presidentially Appointed, Senate Confirmed United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas from December 2022 until January 2025, culminating a 17-year career with the Department of Justice in which he held various leadership roles.

"We are excited to welcome Al to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Al is a highly regarded practitioner, whose leadership as a federal prosecutor brings additional strength to our preeminent government enforcement and investigations practice."

As US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Hamdani led one of the largest US Attorney's Offices in the Department of Justice with 400 employees, including 200 federal prosecutors across six offices. Under his leadership, the office handled more than 10,000 criminal cases and maintained an average conviction rate of 95 percent in cases involving official corruption and national security matters. At the same time, the Civil Division filed over 2,500 cases, including a historic $85 million settlement against a cardiac imaging company. Hamdani was chosen by the US Attorney General to serve as one of 14 United States Attorneys on the Attorney General's Advisory Committee (AGAC). Hamdani also chaired the AGAC's Border and Immigration Subcommittee, primarily working to secure the borders from cartels and transnational criminal organizations. Hamdani also tapped into his deep experience in sanctions and counterterrorism matters as a member of the AGAC's National Security and White-Collar Crime Subcommittees.

Highlights from Hamdani's tenure in the Southern District of Texas include:

led an office that brought some of the nation's largest and complex national security and white-collar cases

lead counsel in the conviction of Asher Khan, who was convicted of providing material support to ISIS

lead counsel in a 10-day trial of a former federal agent accused of lying to federal agents and obstruction of justice

lead counsel in a complex investigation of Weldon Marshall, who pled guilty to stealing hundreds of classified documents while serving in the Navy

Hamdani was also an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Texas from December 2014 to December 2022. He served as an adjunct professor at the University of Houston from July 2016 until July 2022. Hamdani previously served as the Deputy Chief of the Counterterrorism Section with the Department of Justice, National Security Division, in Washington, DC, from September 2012 to December 2014, and was a trial attorney in that Division from January 2010 until September 2012. From March 2005 to March 2008, Hamdani was an Assistant United States Attorney with the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

"Al has extensive and varied experience because of his long and distinguished career at the Department of Justice, including his work with the leadership of nearly every federal law enforcement agency, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security," said Stephen B. Crain, chair of Bracewell's litigation section and a member of the firm's management committee.

"Al is an extremely capable lawyer who has proven himself repeatedly in handling high-risk, sensitive cases. Al's background and deep level of experience strengthen our ability to help clients with all types of government enforcement and investigations matters in Texas and around the globe," added Seth D. DuCharme, chair of Bracewell's government enforcement and investigations practice.

Hamdani joins an elite government enforcement and investigations practice, whose members include experienced white-collar defense attorneys, former federal judges and former prosecutors. The Bracewell team includes, in addition to DuCharme, Nicole Boeckmann, Stephen L. Braga, Michael W. Brooks, Kevin D. Collins, Daniel S. Connolly, Rachel B. Goldman, Mark Hunting, Hon. Barbara S. Jones (Ret.), Thomas F. Kokalas, Hon. Roslynn R. Mauskopf (Ret.), Charles R. Mills, Matthew G. Nielsen, David A. Shargel, Britt Cass Steckman, Jeffery B. Vaden, Robert J. Wagman Jr. and Timothy A. Wilkins.

"We are at a critical moment for companies and individuals facing compliance and investigative challenges, whether it's the constant attack on a company's cyber infrastructure, or the new administration's changing priorities in the national security, regulatory enforcement and procurement fraud spaces, clients are in need of steady and experienced counsel. I'm excited to work with the exceptional Bracewell team to provide that counsel, helping our clients address these new challenges," said Hamdani.

Hamdani graduated with a B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin in 1993 and received his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1999.

Alamdar S. Hamdani, Bracewell LLP, Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/243150_alamdar_hamdani.jpg

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243150

SOURCE: Bracewell