AddMaple Wins Paddle's AI Launchpad, Securing $20,000 Prize and Unlocking Next-Stage Growth

AddMaple was selected the winner of the third edition of Paddle's AI Launchpad by a panel of judges during the program's Demo Day

Paddle launched its first AI Launchpad in 2023, and has since provided founders from 265 AI startups across 95 countries the tools, mentorship, and connections to scale their AI-powered business ideas faster

Pre-registration for the next Paddle Launchpad is now available at: https://www.paddle.com/launchpad

LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AddMaple , the AI-powered research automation startup, has been named the winner of Paddle AI Launchpad , the third edition of Paddle's program aimed at empowering ambitious software founders to build, launch and scale their AI-powered business ideas. In one of the most competitive Launchpad cohorts yet, comprising 77 AI startups, AddMaple was selected as the winner by a panel of prominent investors, tech leaders, and founders at the AI Launchpad Demo Day.

Founded by Angelique Taylor (Ange), AddMaple is tackling one of the most frustrating challenges in research: the time-consuming, manual process of data analysis. By automating complex research tasks, AddMaple helps businesses and academic institutions including Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, focus on insights instead of getting lost in the data. AddMaple was recently leveraged to support the publication of a Journal of Dentistry academic paper on oral health relating to e-cigarettes.

"Winning Paddle AI Launchpad is truly life-changing. The program helped us sharpen our focus, refine our messaging, and implement practical strategies that had an immediate impact on our growth," said Ange Taylor, Founder of AddMaple. "We saw one of our enterprise customers renew at six times their previous contract value, and a 10 percent revenue increase after implementing localized pricing."

AddMaple's AI Launchpad Journey

AddMaple joined Paddle AI Launchpad in October 2024. Participants of Paddle's AI Launchpad received access to mentorship and live masterclasses from top software industry leaders, providing invaluable guidance and insights. Additional benefits provided by Paddle's partners included up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits and access to dedicated AI training and resources.

Over the course of six weeks, AddMaple refined its business strategy, strengthened its market positioning, and showcased impressive traction. During Paddle AI Launchpad's Demo Day - the final stage of the program - AddMaple and four other Launchpad finalists presented their AI business and pitched for why they should win the $20k cash prize to a panel of judges including Lolita Taub, General Partner at Ganas Ventures; Warren Shaeffer, Partner at Pear VC and Henrik Landgren, Co-Founder and CPTO at Gilion. The other four finalists were:

Agility Writer : AI Writer for SEO Writing

AI Writer for SEO Writing PostNitro : AI-Powered Carousel Generator

AI-Powered Carousel Generator ScrapingAnt : Enterprise-Grade Scraping API

Enterprise-Grade Scraping API Spacely AI : AI Rendering Solutions for Interior and Home Design

While AddMaple took home the $20,000 grand prize, Spacely AI won the People's Choice Award, as voted by the program's community and audience.

AddMaple's ability to apply Launchpad learnings in real time was a key factor in its win. During the program, the team:

Refined its value proposition , leading to stronger customer retention

, leading to stronger customer retention Implemented a new pricing strategy , increasing revenue by 10 percent in one cycle

, increasing revenue by 10 percent in one cycle Secured a major contract renewal at six times the original value

Developed a compelling pitch deck, propelling the startup to the final round and eventual win

"What stood out about AddMaple was not just the strength of its product, but how quickly Ange implemented feedback and turned insights into action," said Karthik Puvvada (KP), Founder Relations Manager at Paddle. "That kind of execution is what sets apart good startups from great ones, and it was clear AddMaple was ready to scale."

With the $20,000 cash prize, AddMaple's founder Ange plans to attend top SaaS conferences like SaaStanak to connect with other founders and industry leaders, strengthen customer relationships through in-person engagements, and continue implementing AI Launchpad learnings to scale strategically.

"More than anything, AI Launchpad has given us clarity. We now know how to scale strategically while staying focused on our core mission. The next step is implementing everything we've learned to build a strong, sustainable business,"Ange said.

Proven Success: Previous AI Launchpad Winners

Paddle AI Launchpad has a strong track record of helping AI startups unlock growth. Since its launch, Paddle AI Launchpad has incubated 265 AI startups from 95 countries, providing founders with the tools, mentorship, and connections to scale faster.

Past winners include:

Virtual Staging AI , which significantly grew its revenue after the program and was recently acquired by Zillow

, which significantly grew its revenue after the program and was Vanna AI, which used its prize money to extend runway and successfully close its first cohort enterprise customers

About AddMaple

AddMaple is transforming how businesses answer strategic questions by turning raw data into summarized dashboards, charts and tables anyone can filter and explore further. Decision-makers can also extract answers hidden within text data, to find opportunities that would once have gone undiscovered. For more information on AddMaple, visit www.addmaple.com .

About Paddle

Paddle manages global payments complexity for digital product companies. Operating as a Merchant of Record, Paddle manages global payments and currencies, fraud, customer billing support, and complies with every local sales tax rule on your behalf.

To truly scale everywhere, Paddle gives you insight into your revenue metrics, benchmarks your performance and gives you the tools and expert advice to accelerate your growth. We're proud to serve over 5000 software and digital product companies, backed by world-class investors including KKR, FTV Capital, Kindred, Notion, and 83North.

Get paid from anywhere, grow everywhere with Paddle.

About Paddle AI Launchpad

Paddle AI Launchpad is a global accelerator designed to help AI founders move beyond ideation and build sustainable, high-growth businesses. The program provides access to hands-on mentorship, expert-led masterclasses, and direct funding opportunities.

Over 265 startups from 95 countries have participated in AI Launchpad, with past winners achieving rapid success-including acquisitions and 10x revenue growth in just a few months.

Applications for the next Paddle Launchpad cohort open in April 2025.

Learn more and apply at www.paddle.com/launchpad.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/addmaple-wins-paddles-ai-launchpad-securing-20-000-prize-and-unlocking-next-stage-growth-302391420.html