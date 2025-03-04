Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
PR Newswire
04.03.2025 15:06 Uhr
Introducing Polaroid Now & Now+ Generation 3: Sharper shots, better in bright light

Finanznachrichten News

The latest improvements to Polaroid's iconic instant camera range

Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera

AMSTERDAM , March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant camera is the classic analog instant camera, optimized for sharper pictures in more lighting conditions. Featuring a better light meter position, improved ranging sensor, upgraded two-lens autofocus system, built-in tripod mount, filter compatibility and even self-timer and double-exposure modes. All in a classic Polaroid look made with 40% recycled materials.

Polaroid Now & Now+ Generation 3 (Image 1)

Available in six new colors, rechargeable with USB-C and compatible with Polaroid i-Type Film to capture real life in iconic, full-sized Polaroid pictures.

Optimized exposures to take sharper pictures in bright lighting.
Thanks to ranging sensor, flash and autofocus upgrades, the Gen 3 Now camera takes cleared pictures = even on super sunny days.

Shoots original full-size Polaroid film.
Capture modern life in the original Polaroid aesthetic. And see every detail of each picture on our iconic full-sized i-Type.

Iconic Polaroid Design.
The classic Polaroid look that generations have come to know and love, now made from more future-friendly materials.

Two-lens autofocus = twice the clarity.
The Generation 3 Polaroid Now's twin-lens autofocusing system chooses which lens is right for the shot. Capturing the moment is as simple as clicking the big red shutter button.

Price: $119.99 / €129.99 / £119.99

Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 Instant Camera
The Polaroid Now+ Generation 3 Instant camera is unlocking new creative possibilities by being paired with the Polaroid app. Access aperture priority, remote controls, double-exposure, self-timer, manual mode and more. This connectivity, combined with an optimized two-lens autofocus system that takes sharper pictures in bright lighting, results in a classic-look camera packed with modern tech.

Available in four new colors, made with 40% recycled materials and compatible with iconic, full-sized Polaroid i-Type Film.

Optimized exposures to take sharper pictures in bright lighting.
Thanks to ranging sensor, flash and autofocus upgrades, the Gen 3 Now+ takes clearer pictures - even on super sunny days.

App connected for extra creative firepower.
Manual controls, aperture priority, remote controls, double exposures, and more are all unlocked when linking the Now+ with the Polaroid app.

Iconic Polaroid Design.
The classic Polaroid look that generations have come to know and love, now made from more future-friendly materials.

Shoots original full-size Polaroid film.
Capture modern life in the original Polaroid aesthetic. And see every detail of each picture on our iconic full-sized i-Type.

Two-lens autofocus = twice the clarity.
The Polaroid Now+'s twin-lens autofocusing system chooses which lens is right for the shot. Capturing the moment is as simple as clicking the big red shutter button.
Price: $139.99 / €149.99 / £149.99

Available from March 4th on Polaroid.com and select retailers worldwide.

Polaroid Now & Now+ Generation 3 (Image 2)

