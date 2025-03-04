Alludo: Introducing New Cloud-Based CorelDRAW Go, Creative and Workflow Enhancements in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2025, and Browser-Based Design with CorelDRAW Web

CorelDRAW Go provides a beginner-friendly design experience, empowering creativity from anywhere.

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing CorelDRAW Go (https://go.corel.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch), a beginner-friendly online graphic design tool for creative enthusiasts and aspiring designers. This newest addition to the CorelDRAW family simplifies the creative process, equipping users with intuitive tools to design efficiently from anywhere.

Alongside this, the latest updates to award-winning graphic design software, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite (https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/coreldraw/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch), are unveiled, including CorelDRAW Web (https://coreldraw.corel.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch), providing subscribers with a flexible, cloud-based design experience.

"With CorelDRAW Go and CorelDRAW Web, we're making creativity more accessible than ever," said Prakash Channagiri, Senior Director of Product Management for CorelDRAW. "The flexibility of these new cloud-based tools combined with the latest creative and workflow enhancements in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, reinforce our commitment to empowering design professionals and creative enthusiasts to work more efficiently and push the boundaries of what's possible in graphic design."

CorelDRAW Go is a browser-based tool that makes design more intuitive and accessible, without the steep learning curve that comes with professional graphic design software. With an easy-to-use interface it delivers more advanced drawing and editing capabilities than many template-based alternatives.

Here's what's available in CorelDRAW Go:

Robust Design Tools

Interactive drawing tools

Realistic brushes

Straightforward node editing

User-friendly text tools

Easy-to-use masking controls

Essential image editing features

Extensive Creative Assets

Fully customizable templates

Thousands of editable vector icons, illustrations, and clipart

More than 6 million royalty-free stock photos

Thousands of fonts

In this latest release, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite customers get access to powerful tools and enhancements designed to elevate creativity and simplify workflows.

Here's what's new in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2025:

NEW! CorelDRAW Web : CorelDRAW is more accessible than ever thanks to the introduction of CorelDRAW Web, a powerful browser-based version of the award-winning graphic design suite. Available exclusively to subscribers, CorelDRAW Web delivers a full CorelDRAW experience in the browser, allowing users to design seamlessly from any device.

: CorelDRAW is more accessible than ever thanks to the introduction of CorelDRAW Web, a powerful browser-based version of the award-winning graphic design suite. Available exclusively to subscribers, CorelDRAW Web delivers a full CorelDRAW experience in the browser, allowing users to design seamlessly from any device. NEW! Advanced Print to PDF capabilities: Streamline workflows and enjoy faster, more efficient output with new Print to PDF functionality, now integrated into CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT.

Streamline workflows and enjoy faster, more efficient output with new Print to PDF functionality, now integrated into CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT. ENHANCED! Painterly Brush tool: Unleash creativity with the upgraded Painterly Brush tool, now featuring additional brush controls, and improved compatibility with other tools. Plus, subscribers get exclusive access to 50 additional free brushes, unlocking a world of new creative possibilities.

Unleash creativity with the upgraded Painterly Brush tool, now featuring additional brush controls, and improved compatibility with other tools. Plus, subscribers get exclusive access to 50 additional free brushes, unlocking a world of new creative possibilities. NEW! Simplified multi-seat license management: The redesigned Corel Customer Account Portal streamlines license administration, allowing businesses to assign licenses or deploy software without requiring individual user accounts.

This latest release also includes performance and quality improvements, direct access to additional Google Fonts, and advanced security upgrades.

Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available on Windows, macOS, and web in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese. Subscription is $269 USD / €369 / £319 per year. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2025 is available for one-time purchase at the suggested retail price of $549 USD / €779 / £659. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

To compare purchase options of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, please visit: https://www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw/compare. (https://www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw/compare?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch)

For more information about business licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/business (https://www.coreldraw.com/business?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch), and for more information about education licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/education. (https://www.coreldraw.com/education/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch)

CorelDRAW Web is available to all CorelDRAW subscribers and active maintenance customers and is supported on the most recent versions of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox, on both Windows and macOS. To learn more about CorelDRAW Web, or to try a 15-day trial, visit: www.coreldraw.corel.com. (https://coreldraw.corel.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch)

CorelDRAW Go performs best with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, with the latest updates, on both Windows and macOS, and is available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, and Czech. A subscription is $9.99 USD / €9.99 / £8.99 monthly or $99 USD / €115 / £95 per year. EUR and GBP prices include VAT. To learn more about CorelDRAW Go, visit: www.go.corel.com (https://go.corel.com?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch).

About Alludo

Alludo is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We're the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels, Corel, MindManager, and WinZip. Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com (https://www.alludo.com/en/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=globenewswire&utm_campaign=cdgs-channel-all-cdgsandcoreldrawgomarchlaunch).

© 2025 Cascade Parent Limited trading as Alludo. All rights reserved.

